With 24.42% Distance From Low, Is Innodata Inc (NASDAQ:INOD) Still Renewed For Growth?

In last trading session, Innodata Inc (NASDAQ:INOD) saw 0.32 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.97. Company’s recent per share price level of $7.37 trading at -$0.03 or -0.41% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $211.59M. That closing price of INOD’s stock is at a discount of -108.41% from its 52-week high price of $15.36 and is indicating a premium of 24.42% from its 52-week low price of $5.57. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 1.24 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 528.71K if we extend that period to 3-months.
Innodata Inc (NASDAQ:INOD) trade information
Upright in the red during last session for losing -0.41%, in the last five days INOD remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Tuesday, 02/27/24 when the stock touched $7.37 price level, adding 6.59% to its value on the day. Innodata Inc’s shares saw a change of -9.46% in year-to-date performance and have moved 4.24% in past 5-day. Innodata Inc (NASDAQ:INOD) showed a performance of -28.93% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 3.39 million shares which calculate 5.53 days to cover the short interests.
Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -26.94% during past 5 years.
INOD Dividends
Innodata Inc is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between May 09 and May 13 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.
Innodata Inc (NASDAQ:INOD)’s Major holders
Insiders are in possession of 6.99% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 36.39 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 39.12%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 36.39% institutions for Innodata Inc that are currently holding shares of the company. Blackrock Inc. is the top institutional holder at INOD for having 1.86 million shares of worth $13.69 million. And as of Dec 30, 2023, it was holding 6.47% of the company’s outstanding shares.
The second largest institutional holder is Vanguard Group Inc, which was holding about 1.43 million shares on Dec 30, 2023. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 4.99% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $10.56 million.
On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Sep 29, 2023, the former fund manager was holding 0.83 million shares of worth $6.09 million or 2.88% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 0.71 million shares on Dec 30, 2023, making its stake of worth around $5.23 million in the company or a holder of 2.47% of company’s stock.