With 24.42% Distance From Low, Is Innodata Inc (NASDAQ:INOD) Still Renewed For Growth?

In last trading session, Innodata Inc (NASDAQ:INOD) saw 0.32 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.97. Company’s recent per share price level of $7.37 trading at -$0.03 or -0.41% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $211.59M. That closing price of INOD’s stock is at a discount of -108.41% from its 52-week high price of $15.36 and is indicating a premium of 24.42% from its 52-week low price of $5.57. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 1.24 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 528.71K if we extend that period to 3-months.

Innodata Inc (NASDAQ:INOD) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -0.41%, in the last five days INOD remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Tuesday, 02/27/24 when the stock touched $7.37 price level, adding 6.59% to its value on the day. Innodata Inc’s shares saw a change of -9.46% in year-to-date performance and have moved 4.24% in past 5-day. Innodata Inc (NASDAQ:INOD) showed a performance of -28.93% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 3.39 million shares which calculate 5.53 days to cover the short interests.