Wheels Up Experience Inc (NYSE:UP): Buy, Sell Or Hold At $2.91?

In last trading session, Wheels Up Experience Inc (NYSE:UP) saw 0.72 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 2.19. Company’s recent per share price level of $2.91 trading at $0.11 or 3.93% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $2.03B. That closing price of UP’s stock is at a discount of -315.81% from its 52-week high price of $12.10 and is indicating a premium of 66.32% from its 52-week low price of $0.98. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.63 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 1.35 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Wheels Up Experience Inc (NYSE:UP) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 3.93%, in the last five days UP remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Tuesday, 02/27/24 when the stock touched $2.91 price level, adding 8.2% to its value on the day. Wheels Up Experience Inc’s shares saw a change of -15.16% in year-to-date performance and have moved -3.00% in past 5-day. Wheels Up Experience Inc (NYSE:UP) showed a performance of -12.08% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 4.02 million shares which calculate 4.73 days to cover the short interests.