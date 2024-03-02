Waterdrop Inc ADR (NYSE:WDH) Drops -57.76% In 2024; Is It Affordable At $1.28?

In last trading session, Waterdrop Inc ADR (NYSE:WDH) saw 0.32 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring -0.34. Company’s recent per share price level of $1.28 trading at -$0.03 or -2.29% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $397.82M. That closing price of WDH’s stock is at a discount of -153.91% from its 52-week high price of $3.25 and is indicating a premium of 26.56% from its 52-week low price of $0.94. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.3 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 157.16K if we extend that period to 3-months.
Waterdrop Inc ADR (NYSE:WDH) trade information
Upright in the red during last session for losing -2.29%, in the last five days WDH remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Tuesday, 02/27/24 when the stock touched $1.28 price level, adding 3.76% to its value on the day. Waterdrop Inc ADR’s shares saw a change of 23.08% in year-to-date performance and have moved 4.92% in past 5-day. Waterdrop Inc ADR (NYSE:WDH) showed a performance of 30.61% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 0.24 million shares which calculate 1.83 days to cover the short interests.
Waterdrop Inc ADR (WDH) estimates and forecasts
This year revenue growth is estimated to fall -9.30% from the last financial year’s standing.
1 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $94.54 million for the same.
WDH Dividends
Waterdrop Inc ADR is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between May 27 and May 31 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.
Waterdrop Inc ADR (NYSE:WDH)’s Major holders
Insiders are in possession of 0.00% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 2.81 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 2.81%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 2.81% institutions for Waterdrop Inc ADR that are currently holding shares of the company. Morgan Stanley is the top institutional holder at WDH for having 3.15 million shares of worth $4.03 million. And as of Dec 30, 2023, it was holding 0.83% of the company’s outstanding shares.
The second largest institutional holder is Orland Properties Ltd., which was holding about 2.23 million shares on Dec 30, 2023. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 0.59% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $2.85 million.
On the other hand, Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF and SPDR (R) Idx Shares-SPDR (R) Emerging Markets Small Cap ETF are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Nov 29, 2023, the former fund manager was holding 0.13 million shares of worth $0.16 million or 0.03% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 0.11 million shares on Nov 29, 2023, making its stake of worth around $0.13 million in the company or a holder of 0.03% of company’s stock.