Waterdrop Inc ADR (NYSE:WDH) Drops -57.76% In 2024; Is It Affordable At $1.28?

In last trading session, Waterdrop Inc ADR (NYSE:WDH) saw 0.32 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring -0.34. Company’s recent per share price level of $1.28 trading at -$0.03 or -2.29% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $397.82M. That closing price of WDH’s stock is at a discount of -153.91% from its 52-week high price of $3.25 and is indicating a premium of 26.56% from its 52-week low price of $0.94. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.3 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 157.16K if we extend that period to 3-months.

Waterdrop Inc ADR (NYSE:WDH) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -2.29%, in the last five days WDH remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Tuesday, 02/27/24 when the stock touched $1.28 price level, adding 3.76% to its value on the day. Waterdrop Inc ADR’s shares saw a change of 23.08% in year-to-date performance and have moved 4.92% in past 5-day. Waterdrop Inc ADR (NYSE:WDH) showed a performance of 30.61% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 0.24 million shares which calculate 1.83 days to cover the short interests.