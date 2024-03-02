WANG & LEE Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WLGS): Buy, Sell Or Hold At $1.10?

In last trading session, WANG & LEE Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WLGS) saw 0.43 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $1.10 trading at $0.25 or 29.40% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $14.74M. That closing price of WLGS’s stock is at a discount of -436.36% from its 52-week high price of $5.90 and is indicating a premium of 63.64% from its 52-week low price of $0.40. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.3 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 381.13K if we extend that period to 3-months.

WANG & LEE Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WLGS) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 29.40%, in the last five days WLGS remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 03/01/24 when the stock touched $1.10 price level. WANG & LEE Group Inc.’s shares saw a change of 53.83% in year-to-date performance and have moved 83.99% in past 5-day. WANG & LEE Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WLGS) showed a performance of 61.51% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 14960.0 shares which calculate 0.03 days to cover the short interests.