WANG & LEE Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WLGS): Buy, Sell Or Hold At $1.10?

In last trading session, WANG & LEE Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WLGS) saw 0.43 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $1.10 trading at $0.25 or 29.40% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $14.74M. That closing price of WLGS’s stock is at a discount of -436.36% from its 52-week high price of $5.90 and is indicating a premium of 63.64% from its 52-week low price of $0.40. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.3 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 381.13K if we extend that period to 3-months.
WANG & LEE Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WLGS) trade information
Upright in the green during last session for gaining 29.40%, in the last five days WLGS remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 03/01/24 when the stock touched $1.10 price level. WANG & LEE Group Inc.’s shares saw a change of 53.83% in year-to-date performance and have moved 83.99% in past 5-day. WANG & LEE Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WLGS) showed a performance of 61.51% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 14960.0 shares which calculate 0.03 days to cover the short interests.
We've uncovered THE ONE small-cap uranium stock that has unearthed a near-surface, high-grade uranium discovery in the Saudi Arabia of Uranium — Canada's prolific Athabasca Basin. Best of all, this small-cap uranium stock is currently flying just below Wall Street's radar… giving you the early-entry opportunity around US$0.30 per share. But that won't last long. Drills are turning right now with results set to be released to the market very, very soon.
Learn all about it in this brand new FREE online report.
Sponsored
WLGS Dividends
WANG & LEE Group Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report in April and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.
WANG & LEE Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WLGS)’s Major holders
Insiders are in possession of 79.49% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 0.37 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 1.79%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 0.37% institutions for WANG & LEE Group Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. UBS Group AG is the top institutional holder at WLGS for having 20168.0 shares of worth $22182.0. And as of Dec 30, 2023, it was holding 0.13% of the company’s outstanding shares.
The second largest institutional holder is Virtu Financial LLC, which was holding about 17815.0 shares on Dec 30, 2023. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 0.12% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $19594.0.