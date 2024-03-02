Wallbox N.V (NYSE:WBX) At $1.47: What To Do?

In last trading session, Wallbox N.V (NYSE:WBX) saw 0.56 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 2.28. Company’s recent per share price level of $1.47 trading at -$0.08 or -5.16% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $309.86M. That closing price of WBX’s stock is at a discount of -308.84% from its 52-week high price of $6.01 and is indicating a premium of 15.65% from its 52-week low price of $1.24. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.4 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 743.13K if we extend that period to 3-months.
Wallbox N.V (NYSE:WBX) trade information
Upright in the red during last session for losing -5.16%, in the last five days WBX remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Tuesday, 02/27/24 when the stock touched $1.47 price level, adding 8.13% to its value on the day. Wallbox N.V’s shares saw a change of -16.00% in year-to-date performance and have moved 2.08% in past 5-day. Wallbox N.V (NYSE:WBX) showed a performance of 0.68% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 4.83 million shares which calculate 10.75 days to cover the short interests.
We've uncovered THE ONE small-cap uranium stock that has unearthed a near-surface, high-grade uranium discovery in the Saudi Arabia of Uranium — Canada's prolific Athabasca Basin. Best of all, this small-cap uranium stock is currently flying just below Wall Street's radar… giving you the early-entry opportunity around US$0.30 per share. But that won't last long. Drills are turning right now with results set to be released to the market very, very soon.
Learn all about it in this brand new FREE online report.
Sponsored
Wallbox N.V (WBX) estimates and forecasts
This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 114.00% from the last financial year’s standing.
3 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $30.57 million for the same.
WBX Dividends
Wallbox N.V is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between May 01 and May 05 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.
Wallbox N.V (NYSE:WBX)’s Major holders
Insiders are in possession of 60.40% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 13.17 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 33.25%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 13.17% institutions for Wallbox N.V that are currently holding shares of the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC is the top institutional holder at WBX for having 3.92 million shares of worth $13.86 million. And as of Jun 29, 2023, it was holding 2.26% of the company’s outstanding shares.
The second largest institutional holder is Invesco Ltd., which was holding about 3.17 million shares on Jun 29, 2023. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 1.83% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $11.22 million.
On the other hand, Janus Henderson Triton Fund and Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Wilderhill Clean Energy ETF are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Jun 29, 2023, the former fund manager was holding 3.61 million shares of worth $12.77 million or 2.08% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 2.96 million shares on Aug 30, 2023, making its stake of worth around $9.06 million in the company or a holder of 1.71% of company’s stock.