Wallbox N.V (NYSE:WBX) At $1.47: What To Do?

In last trading session, Wallbox N.V (NYSE:WBX) saw 0.56 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 2.28. Company’s recent per share price level of $1.47 trading at -$0.08 or -5.16% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $309.86M. That closing price of WBX’s stock is at a discount of -308.84% from its 52-week high price of $6.01 and is indicating a premium of 15.65% from its 52-week low price of $1.24. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.4 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 743.13K if we extend that period to 3-months.

Wallbox N.V (NYSE:WBX) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -5.16%, in the last five days WBX remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Tuesday, 02/27/24 when the stock touched $1.47 price level, adding 8.13% to its value on the day. Wallbox N.V’s shares saw a change of -16.00% in year-to-date performance and have moved 2.08% in past 5-day. Wallbox N.V (NYSE:WBX) showed a performance of 0.68% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 4.83 million shares which calculate 10.75 days to cover the short interests.