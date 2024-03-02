Vista Gold Corp. (AMEX:VGZ) Jumps 22.24 Percent, But More Could Be Coming.

In last trading session, Vista Gold Corp. (AMEX:VGZ) saw 0.72 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.59. Company’s recent per share price level of $0.42 trading at $0.08 or 22.24% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $50.86M. That closing price of VGZ’s stock is at a discount of -80.95% from its 52-week high price of $0.76 and is indicating a premium of 28.57% from its 52-week low price of $0.30. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.26 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 299.92K if we extend that period to 3-months.

Vista Gold Corp. (AMEX:VGZ) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 22.24%, in the last five days VGZ remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 03/01/24 when the stock touched $0.42 price level, adding 2.33% to its value on the day. Vista Gold Corp.’s shares saw a change of -7.06% in year-to-date performance and have moved 23.49% in past 5-day. Vista Gold Corp. (AMEX:VGZ) showed a performance of 16.63% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 0.17 million shares which calculate 0.8 days to cover the short interests.