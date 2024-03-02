Vista Gold Corp. (AMEX:VGZ) Jumps 22.24 Percent, But More Could Be Coming.

In last trading session, Vista Gold Corp. (AMEX:VGZ) saw 0.72 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.59. Company’s recent per share price level of $0.42 trading at $0.08 or 22.24% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $50.86M. That closing price of VGZ’s stock is at a discount of -80.95% from its 52-week high price of $0.76 and is indicating a premium of 28.57% from its 52-week low price of $0.30. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.26 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 299.92K if we extend that period to 3-months.
Vista Gold Corp. (AMEX:VGZ) trade information
Upright in the green during last session for gaining 22.24%, in the last five days VGZ remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 03/01/24 when the stock touched $0.42 price level, adding 2.33% to its value on the day. Vista Gold Corp.’s shares saw a change of -7.06% in year-to-date performance and have moved 23.49% in past 5-day. Vista Gold Corp. (AMEX:VGZ) showed a performance of 16.63% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 0.17 million shares which calculate 0.8 days to cover the short interests.
Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 19.02% during past 5 years.
VGZ Dividends
Vista Gold Corp. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between April 26 and April 30 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.
Vista Gold Corp. (AMEX:VGZ)’s Major holders
Insiders are in possession of 3.63% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 27.40 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 28.43%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 27.40% institutions for Vista Gold Corp. that are currently holding shares of the company. Sun Valley Gold LLC is the top institutional holder at VGZ for having 19.92 million shares of worth $10.36 million. And as of Jun 29, 2023, it was holding 16.52% of the company’s outstanding shares.
The second largest institutional holder is Euro Pacific Asset Management, LLC, which was holding about 5.44 million shares on Jun 29, 2023. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 4.51% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $2.83 million.