Verb Technology Company Inc (NASDAQ:VERB) -8.23% Down Over A Week, Can The Stock Hit Well Above -$0.0139?

In last trading session, Verb Technology Company Inc (NASDAQ:VERB) saw 0.41 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0.55. Company’s recent per share price level of $0.16 trading at $0.01 or 2.24% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $3.90M. That closing price of VERB’s stock is at a discount of -3650.0% from its 52-week high price of $6.00 and is indicating a premium of 31.25% from its 52-week low price of $0.11. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.56 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 1.21 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 2.24%, in the last five days VERB remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Monday, 02/26/24 when the stock touched $0.16 price level, adding 5.72% to its value on the day. Verb Technology Company Inc’s shares saw a change of -9.94% in year-to-date performance and have moved -8.23% in past 5-day. Verb Technology Company Inc (NASDAQ:VERB) showed a performance of -1.90% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 0.48 million shares which calculate 0.63 days to cover the short interests.

Verb Technology Company Inc (VERB) estimates and forecasts

The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 90.00% in the current quarter and calculating 92.50% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to fall -75.60% from the last financial year’s standing.

And 1 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $100k in the next quarter that will end on Mar 2024. Company posted $2.16 million and $2.21 million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 17.68% during past 5 years.

VERB Dividends

Verb Technology Company Inc is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between April 15 and April 19 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Verb Technology Company Inc (NASDAQ:VERB)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 4.82% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 1.53 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 1.61%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 1.53% institutions for Verb Technology Company Inc that are currently holding shares of the company. Citadel Advisors Llc is the top institutional holder at VERB for having 73086.0 shares of worth $11328.0. And as of Dec 30, 2023, it was holding 1.62% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Vanguard Group Inc, which was holding about 68376.0 shares on Dec 30, 2023. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 1.52% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $10598.0.

On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Sep 29, 2023, the former fund manager was holding 23176.0 shares of worth $3592.0 or 0.51% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 19999.0 shares on Dec 30, 2023, making its stake of worth around $3099.0 in the company or a holder of 0.44% of company’s stock.