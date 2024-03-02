Tenax Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:TENX): Buy, Sell Or Hold At $5.01?

In last trading session, Tenax Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:TENX) saw 0.55 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 2.28. Company’s recent per share price level of $5.01 trading at $0.42 or 9.15% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $8.87M. That closing price of TENX’s stock is at a discount of -1185.43% from its 52-week high price of $64.40 and is indicating a premium of 24.75% from its 52-week low price of $3.77. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.3 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 315.85K if we extend that period to 3-months.

Tenax Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:TENX) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 9.15%, in the last five days TENX remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 03/01/24 when the stock touched $5.01 price level, adding 1.18% to its value on the day. Tenax Therapeutics Inc’s shares saw a change of -77.19% in year-to-date performance and have moved 25.88% in past 5-day. Tenax Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:TENX) showed a performance of -61.72% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 46390.0 shares which calculate 0.07 days to cover the short interests.