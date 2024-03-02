Tenax Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:TENX): Buy, Sell Or Hold At $5.01?

In last trading session, Tenax Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:TENX) saw 0.55 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 2.28. Company’s recent per share price level of $5.01 trading at $0.42 or 9.15% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $8.87M. That closing price of TENX’s stock is at a discount of -1185.43% from its 52-week high price of $64.40 and is indicating a premium of 24.75% from its 52-week low price of $3.77. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.3 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 315.85K if we extend that period to 3-months.
Tenax Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:TENX) trade information
Upright in the green during last session for gaining 9.15%, in the last five days TENX remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 03/01/24 when the stock touched $5.01 price level, adding 1.18% to its value on the day. Tenax Therapeutics Inc’s shares saw a change of -77.19% in year-to-date performance and have moved 25.88% in past 5-day. Tenax Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:TENX) showed a performance of -61.72% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 46390.0 shares which calculate 0.07 days to cover the short interests.
We've uncovered THE ONE small-cap uranium stock that has unearthed a near-surface, high-grade uranium discovery in the Saudi Arabia of Uranium — Canada's prolific Athabasca Basin. Best of all, this small-cap uranium stock is currently flying just below Wall Street's radar… giving you the early-entry opportunity around US$0.30 per share. But that won't last long. Drills are turning right now with results set to be released to the market very, very soon.
Learn all about it in this brand new FREE online report.
Sponsored
Tenax Therapeutics Inc (TENX) estimates and forecasts
The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 94.10% in the current quarter and calculating 84.50% increase in the next quarter.
Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 43.05% during past 5 years.
TENX Dividends
Tenax Therapeutics Inc is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between March 28 and April 01 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.
Tenax Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:TENX)’s Major holders
Insiders are in possession of 0.39% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 4.52 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 4.54%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 4.52% institutions for Tenax Therapeutics Inc that are currently holding shares of the company. Corient Private Wealth LLC is the top institutional holder at TENX for having 0.19 million shares of worth $57438.0. And as of Jun 29, 2023, it was holding 0.80% of the company’s outstanding shares.
The second largest institutional holder is State Street Corporation, which was holding about 95122.0 shares on Jun 29, 2023. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 0.40% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $28536.0.
On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Jun 29, 2023, the former fund manager was holding 8691.0 shares of worth $2607.0 or 0.04% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 1521.0 shares on May 30, 2023, making its stake of worth around $551.0 in the company or a holder of 0.01% of company’s stock.