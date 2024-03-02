Synaptogenix Inc (NASDAQ:SNPX) 10.54% Up Over Last Week, What Happens Next?

In last trading session, Synaptogenix Inc (NASDAQ:SNPX) saw 0.63 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.61. Company’s recent per share price level of $0.20 trading at -$0.02 or -5.98% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $4.17M. That closing price of SNPX’s stock is at a discount of -840.0% from its 52-week high price of $1.88 and is indicating a premium of 30.0% from its 52-week low price of $0.14. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 1.77 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 782.76K if we extend that period to 3-months.

Synaptogenix Inc (NASDAQ:SNPX) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -5.98%, in the last five days SNPX remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, 02/29/24 when the stock touched $0.20 price level, adding 14.86% to its value on the day. Synaptogenix Inc’s shares saw a change of -24.79% in year-to-date performance and have moved 10.54% in past 5-day. Synaptogenix Inc (NASDAQ:SNPX) showed a performance of 11.20% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 0.48 million shares which calculate 0.54 days to cover the short interests.