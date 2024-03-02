Stereotaxis Inc (AMEX:STXS): Buy, Sell Or Hold At $2.70?

In last trading session, Stereotaxis Inc (AMEX:STXS) saw 0.57 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.34. Company’s recent per share price level of $2.70 trading at -$0.17 or -5.92% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $218.38M. That closing price of STXS’s stock is at a discount of -21.85% from its 52-week high price of $3.29 and is indicating a premium of 50.74% from its 52-week low price of $1.33. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.34 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 251.27K if we extend that period to 3-months.

Upright in the red during last session for losing -5.92%, in the last five days STXS remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Monday, 02/26/24 when the stock touched $2.70 price level, adding 12.9% to its value on the day. Stereotaxis Inc’s shares saw a change of 54.29% in year-to-date performance and have moved -11.48% in past 5-day. Stereotaxis Inc (AMEX:STXS) showed a performance of 33.66% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 0.76 million shares which calculate 3.52 days to cover the short interests.

#1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock for Ultra-Fast Gains in 2024



We've uncovered THE ONE small-cap uranium stock that has unearthed a near-surface, high-grade uranium discovery in the Saudi Arabia of Uranium — Canada's prolific Athabasca Basin. Best of all, this small-cap uranium stock is currently flying just below Wall Street's radar… giving you the early-entry opportunity around US$0.30 per share. But that won't last long. Drills are turning right now with results set to be released to the market very, very soon.



Learn all about it in this brand new FREE online report.

Sponsored We've uncovered THE ONE small-cap uranium stock that has unearthed a near-surface, high-grade uranium discovery in the Saudi Arabia of Uranium — Canada's prolific Athabasca Basin. Best of all, this small-cap uranium stock is currently flying just below Wall Street's radar… giving you the early-entry opportunity around US$0.30 per share. But that won't last long. Drills are turning right now with results set to be released to the market very, very soon.

Stereotaxis Inc (STXS) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Stereotaxis Inc is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added 58.82% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of -7.69% while that of industry is 11.70. Apart from that, the company came lowering its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2024. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 6.20% from the last financial year’s standing.

5 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $7.7 million for the same. And 4 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $6.7 million in the next quarter that will end on Mar 2024. Company posted $7.3 million and $6.62 million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 5.50% while estimating it to be 1.20% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 4.20% during past 5 years.

STXS Dividends

Stereotaxis Inc is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report on March 04 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Stereotaxis Inc (AMEX:STXS)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 15.06% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 48.25 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 56.81%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 48.25% institutions for Stereotaxis Inc that are currently holding shares of the company. DAFNA Capital Management, LLC is the top institutional holder at STXS for having 13.68 million shares of worth $20.93 million. And as of Jun 29, 2023, it was holding 20.73% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Redmile Group, LLC, which was holding about 6.37 million shares on Jun 29, 2023. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 9.66% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $9.75 million.

On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Jun 29, 2023, the former fund manager was holding 1.45 million shares of worth $2.22 million or 2.20% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 0.63 million shares on Jun 29, 2023, making its stake of worth around $0.97 million in the company or a holder of 0.96% of company’s stock.