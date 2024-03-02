Staar Surgical Co. (NASDAQ:STAA) At $33.31: What To Do?

In last trading session, Staar Surgical Co. (NASDAQ:STAA) saw 0.72 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0.83. Company’s recent per share price level of $33.31 trading at $2.07 or 6.63% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $1.63B. That closing price of STAA’s stock is at a discount of -119.54% from its 52-week high price of $73.13 and is indicating a premium of 19.96% from its 52-week low price of $26.66. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.62 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 778.92K if we extend that period to 3-months.

Staar Surgical Co. (NASDAQ:STAA) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 6.63%, in the last five days STAA remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Tuesday, 02/27/24 when the stock touched $33.31 price level, adding 3.92% to its value on the day. Staar Surgical Co.’s shares saw a change of 6.73% in year-to-date performance and have moved 8.61% in past 5-day. Staar Surgical Co. (NASDAQ:STAA) showed a performance of 18.92% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 6.45 million shares which calculate 10.2 days to cover the short interests.