SRIVARU Holding Ltd. (NASDAQ:SVMH) At $0.22: What To Do?

In last trading session, SRIVARU Holding Ltd. (NASDAQ:SVMH) saw 0.32 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring -1.37. Company’s recent per share price level of $0.22 trading at $0.01 or 3.62% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $8.22M. That closing price of SVMH’s stock is at a discount of -1068.18% from its 52-week high price of $2.57 and is indicating a premium of 22.73% from its 52-week low price of $0.17. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 1.43 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 1.87 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

SRIVARU Holding Ltd. (NASDAQ:SVMH) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 3.62%, in the last five days SVMH remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 03/01/24 when the stock touched $0.22 price level, adding 6.02% to its value on the day. SRIVARU Holding Ltd.’s shares saw a change of -38.30% in year-to-date performance and have moved 11.80% in past 5-day. SRIVARU Holding Ltd. (NASDAQ:SVMH) showed a performance of 4.20% in past 30-days.