Spectral AI Inc (NASDAQ:MDAI) Is 10.95% Above Its 52-Week Low, But How Long Can It Continue?

In last trading session, Spectral AI Inc (NASDAQ:MDAI) saw 0.71 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0.53. Company’s recent per share price level of $2.01 trading at $0.01 or 0.50% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $32.74M. That closing price of MDAI’s stock is at a discount of -870.15% from its 52-week high price of $19.50 and is indicating a premium of 10.95% from its 52-week low price of $1.79. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.54 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 1.26 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Spectral AI Inc (NASDAQ:MDAI) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 0.50%, in the last five days MDAI remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Tuesday, 02/27/24 when the stock touched $2.01 price level, adding 8.64% to its value on the day. Spectral AI Inc’s shares saw a change of -18.29% in year-to-date performance and have moved 7.49% in past 5-day. Spectral AI Inc (NASDAQ:MDAI) showed a performance of -3.83% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 0.71 million shares which calculate 0.12 days to cover the short interests.