Soleno Therapeutics Inc Shares Rise 96.06% From The Lows – But Will They Continue?

In last trading session, Soleno Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SLNO) saw 0.39 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring -1.52. Company’s recent per share price level of $49.19 trading at $0.87 or 1.80% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $1.50B. That closing price of SLNO’s stock is at a discount of -9.41% from its 52-week high price of $53.82 and is indicating a premium of 96.06% from its 52-week low price of $1.94. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.19 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 321.41K if we extend that period to 3-months.

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 1.80%, in the last five days SLNO remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Wednesday, 02/28/24 when the stock touched $49.19 price level, adding 8.6% to its value on the day. Soleno Therapeutics Inc’s shares saw a change of 22.21% in year-to-date performance and have moved 0.39% in past 5-day. Soleno Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SLNO) showed a performance of 6.13% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 1.51 million shares which calculate 6.56 days to cover the short interests.

Soleno Therapeutics Inc (SLNO) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Soleno Therapeutics Inc is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added 862.62% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 11.15% while that of industry is 12.00. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2024. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 53.40% in the current quarter and calculating 67.00% increase in the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 35.36% during past 5 years. In 2024, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 13.94% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 15.00%.

SLNO Dividends

Soleno Therapeutics Inc is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between March 19 and March 25 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Soleno Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SLNO)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 1.70% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 103.32 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 105.11%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 103.32% institutions for Soleno Therapeutics Inc that are currently holding shares of the company. Vivo Capital, LLC is the top institutional holder at SLNO for having 8.42 million shares of worth $414.09 million. And as of Dec 30, 2023, it was holding 27.60% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Nantahala Capital Management, LLC, which was holding about 5.71 million shares on Dec 30, 2023. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 18.73% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $281.01 million.

On the other hand, Janus Henderson Triton Fund and SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Dec 30, 2023, the former fund manager was holding 0.6 million shares of worth $29.75 million or 1.98% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 0.46 million shares on Dec 30, 2023, making its stake of worth around $22.77 million in the company or a holder of 1.52% of company’s stock.