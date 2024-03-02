SES AI Corporation (NYSE:SES) Shares Rebounded 30.95% From Their Lows – But Can They Continue?

In last trading session, SES AI Corporation (NYSE:SES) saw 0.64 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 2.66. Company’s recent per share price level of $1.68 trading at -$0.09 or -5.08% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $590.91M. That closing price of SES’s stock is at a discount of -97.62% from its 52-week high price of $3.32 and is indicating a premium of 30.95% from its 52-week low price of $1.16. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.63 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 625.82K if we extend that period to 3-months.

SES AI Corporation (NYSE:SES) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -5.08%, in the last five days SES remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Wednesday, 02/28/24 when the stock touched $1.68 price level, adding 9.68% to its value on the day. SES AI Corporation’s shares saw a change of -8.20% in year-to-date performance and have moved 21.74% in past 5-day. SES AI Corporation (NYSE:SES) showed a performance of 28.24% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 6.22 million shares which calculate 10.85 days to cover the short interests.