Sagimet Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:SGMT) At $6.02: What To Do?

In last trading session, Sagimet Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:SGMT) saw 0.74 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $6.02 trading at -$0.11 or -1.79% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $128.71M. That closing price of SGMT’s stock is at a discount of -244.02% from its 52-week high price of $20.71 and is indicating a premium of 64.62% from its 52-week low price of $2.13. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.87 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 1.40 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Sagimet Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:SGMT) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -1.79%, in the last five days SGMT remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Tuesday, 02/27/24 when the stock touched $6.02 price level, adding 21.2% to its value on the day. Sagimet Biosciences Inc’s shares saw a change of 11.07% in year-to-date performance and have moved -9.06% in past 5-day. Sagimet Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:SGMT) showed a performance of -36.50% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 1.56 million shares which calculate 0.48 days to cover the short interests.