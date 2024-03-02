Safety Shot Inc (NASDAQ:SHOT): Buy, Sell Or Hold At $2.29?

In last trading session, Safety Shot Inc (NASDAQ:SHOT) saw 0.77 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.73. Company’s recent per share price level of $2.29 trading at -$0.03 or -1.29% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $94.85M. That closing price of SHOT’s stock is at a discount of -227.51% from its 52-week high price of $7.50 and is indicating a premium of 88.65% from its 52-week low price of $0.26. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 1.49 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 3.25 million if we extend that period to 3-months.
Safety Shot Inc (NASDAQ:SHOT) trade information
Upright in the red during last session for losing -1.29%, in the last five days SHOT remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Monday, 02/26/24 when the stock touched $2.29 price level, adding 9.13% to its value on the day. Safety Shot Inc’s shares saw a change of -34.76% in year-to-date performance and have moved -5.76% in past 5-day. Safety Shot Inc (NASDAQ:SHOT) showed a performance of -26.60% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 3.78 million shares which calculate 1.57 days to cover the short interests.
SHOT Dividends
Safety Shot Inc is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report in April and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.
Safety Shot Inc (NASDAQ:SHOT)’s Major holders
Insiders are in possession of 14.39% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 12.69 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 14.83%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 12.69% institutions for Safety Shot Inc that are currently holding shares of the company. Glenview Trust Co is the top institutional holder at SHOT for having 2.04 million shares of worth $4.68 million. And as of Dec 30, 2023, it was holding 4.93% of the company’s outstanding shares.
The second largest institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., which was holding about 0.53 million shares on Dec 30, 2023. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 1.27% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $1.21 million.
On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Sep 29, 2023, the former fund manager was holding 0.23 million shares of worth $0.52 million or 0.55% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 0.17 million shares on Dec 30, 2023, making its stake of worth around $0.38 million in the company or a holder of 0.40% of company’s stock.