Safety Shot Inc (NASDAQ:SHOT): Buy, Sell Or Hold At $2.29?

In last trading session, Safety Shot Inc (NASDAQ:SHOT) saw 0.77 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.73. Company’s recent per share price level of $2.29 trading at -$0.03 or -1.29% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $94.85M. That closing price of SHOT’s stock is at a discount of -227.51% from its 52-week high price of $7.50 and is indicating a premium of 88.65% from its 52-week low price of $0.26. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 1.49 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 3.25 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Safety Shot Inc (NASDAQ:SHOT) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -1.29%, in the last five days SHOT remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Monday, 02/26/24 when the stock touched $2.29 price level, adding 9.13% to its value on the day. Safety Shot Inc’s shares saw a change of -34.76% in year-to-date performance and have moved -5.76% in past 5-day. Safety Shot Inc (NASDAQ:SHOT) showed a performance of -26.60% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 3.78 million shares which calculate 1.57 days to cover the short interests.