Rewalk Robotics Ltd. (NASDAQ:LFWD) At $0.96: What To Do?

In last trading session, Rewalk Robotics Ltd. (NASDAQ:LFWD) saw 0.62 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 2.02. Company’s recent per share price level of $0.96 trading at $0.02 or 2.29% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $56.89M. That closing price of LFWD’s stock is at a discount of -35.42% from its 52-week high price of $1.30 and is indicating a premium of 41.67% from its 52-week low price of $0.56. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.13 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 295.12K if we extend that period to 3-months.

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 2.29%, in the last five days LFWD remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 03/01/24 when the stock touched $0.96 price level, adding 2.04% to its value on the day. Rewalk Robotics Ltd.’s shares saw a change of 22.98% in year-to-date performance and have moved 8.47% in past 5-day. Rewalk Robotics Ltd. (NASDAQ:LFWD) showed a performance of -5.31% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 1.23 million shares which calculate 5.77 days to cover the short interests.

#1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock for Ultra-Fast Gains in 2024



We've uncovered THE ONE small-cap uranium stock that has unearthed a near-surface, high-grade uranium discovery in the Saudi Arabia of Uranium — Canada's prolific Athabasca Basin. Best of all, this small-cap uranium stock is currently flying just below Wall Street's radar… giving you the early-entry opportunity around US$0.30 per share. But that won't last long. Drills are turning right now with results set to be released to the market very, very soon.



Learn all about it in this brand new FREE online report.

Sponsored We've uncovered THE ONE small-cap uranium stock that has unearthed a near-surface, high-grade uranium discovery in the Saudi Arabia of Uranium — Canada's prolific Athabasca Basin. Best of all, this small-cap uranium stock is currently flying just below Wall Street's radar… giving you the early-entry opportunity around US$0.30 per share. But that won't last long. Drills are turning right now with results set to be released to the market very, very soon.

Rewalk Robotics Ltd. (LFWD) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Rewalk Robotics Ltd. is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added 37.61% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of -4.00% while that of industry is 11.70. Apart from that, the company came lowering its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2024. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 138.80% from the last financial year’s standing.

1 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $7.6 million for the same. And 1 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $7.9 million in the next quarter that will end on Jun 2024. Company posted $1.23 million and $1.34 million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 517.90% while estimating it to be 490.90% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 52.11% during past 5 years.

LFWD Dividends

Rewalk Robotics Ltd. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between May 09 and May 13 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Rewalk Robotics Ltd. (NASDAQ:LFWD)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 1.98% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 20.64 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 21.05%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 20.64% institutions for Rewalk Robotics Ltd. that are currently holding shares of the company. Osaic Holdings Inc is the top institutional holder at LFWD for having 0.86 million shares of worth $0.82 million. And as of Dec 30, 2023, it was holding 1.44% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Kent Lake Capital, LLC, which was holding about 0.68 million shares on Dec 30, 2023. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 1.15% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $0.65 million.