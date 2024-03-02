Procept BioRobotics Corp (NASDAQ:PRCT): Buy, Sell Or Hold At $49.06?

In last trading session, Procept BioRobotics Corp (NASDAQ:PRCT) saw 0.63 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.02. Company’s recent per share price level of $49.06 trading at $0.72 or 1.49% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $2.49B. That closing price of PRCT’s stock is at a discount of -6.64% from its 52-week high price of $52.32 and is indicating a premium of 49.39% from its 52-week low price of $24.83. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.59 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 522.98K if we extend that period to 3-months.

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 1.49%, in the last five days PRCT remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Wednesday, 02/28/24 when the stock touched $49.06 price level, adding 6.23% to its value on the day. Procept BioRobotics Corp’s shares saw a change of 17.06% in year-to-date performance and have moved 0.47% in past 5-day. Procept BioRobotics Corp (NASDAQ:PRCT) showed a performance of 5.96% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 4.33 million shares which calculate 10.26 days to cover the short interests.

Procept BioRobotics Corp (PRCT) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Procept BioRobotics Corp is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added 45.75% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 12.05% while that of industry is 11.70. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2024. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 12.70% in the current quarter and calculating 5.40% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 53.90% from the last financial year’s standing.

9 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $41.67 million for the same. And 9 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $49.56 million in the next quarter that will end on Jun 2024. Company posted $24.4 million and $30.46 million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 70.80% while estimating it to be 62.70% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -23.27% during past 5 years. In 2024, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 10.42% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 10.80%.

PRCT Dividends

Procept BioRobotics Corp is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report in April and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Procept BioRobotics Corp (NASDAQ:PRCT)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 3.42% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 92.70 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 95.99%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 92.70% institutions for Procept BioRobotics Corp that are currently holding shares of the company. FMR, LLC is the top institutional holder at PRCT for having 6.68 million shares of worth $236.25 million. And as of Jun 29, 2023, it was holding 14.76% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is CPMG INC, which was holding about 5.33 million shares on Jun 29, 2023. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 11.77% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $188.38 million.

On the other hand, Price (T.Rowe) Small Cap Stock Fund and Fidelity Select Portfolios – Medical Technology & Devices Port are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Jun 29, 2023, the former fund manager was holding 1.29 million shares of worth $45.74 million or 2.86% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 1.28 million shares on May 30, 2023, making its stake of worth around $42.82 million in the company or a holder of 2.83% of company’s stock.