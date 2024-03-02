Powell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWL): Buy, Sell Or Hold At $180.02?

In last trading session, Powell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWL) saw 0.4 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0.81. Company’s recent per share price level of $180.02 trading at -$5.22 or -2.82% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $2.15B. That closing price of POWL’s stock is at a discount of -4.29% from its 52-week high price of $187.74 and is indicating a premium of 78.41% from its 52-week low price of $38.87. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.3 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 261.65K if we extend that period to 3-months.

Upright in the red during last session for losing -2.82%, in the last five days POWL remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 03/01/24 when the stock touched $180.02 price level, adding 4.38% to its value on the day. Powell Industries, Inc.’s shares saw a change of 103.64% in year-to-date performance and have moved 11.32% in past 5-day. Powell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWL) showed a performance of 51.88% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 0.64 million shares which calculate 2.04 days to cover the short interests.

Powell Industries, Inc. (POWL) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Powell Industries, Inc. is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added 109.57% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 83.01% while that of industry is 13.50. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2024. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 152.90% in the current quarter and calculating 24.30% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 20.40% from the last financial year’s standing.

2 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $201.45 million for the same. And 2 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $213.52 million in the next quarter that will end on Jun 2024.

In 2024, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 70.89% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 10.00%.

POWL Dividends

Powell Industries, Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between April 30 and May 06 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Powell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWL)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 22.67% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 72.07 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 93.19%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 72.07% institutions for Powell Industries, Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Blackrock Inc. is the top institutional holder at POWL for having 1.45 million shares of worth $261.41 million. And as of Dec 30, 2023, it was holding 12.10% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Dimensional Fund Advisors LP, which was holding about 0.81 million shares on Dec 30, 2023. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 6.73% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $145.45 million.

On the other hand, iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Global X Fds-Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Dec 30, 2023, the former fund manager was holding 0.61 million shares of worth $110.01 million or 5.09% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 0.35 million shares on Nov 29, 2023, making its stake of worth around $63.49 million in the company or a holder of 2.94% of company’s stock.