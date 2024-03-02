Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp (NASDAQ:PHIO): Buy, Sell Or Hold At $0.96?

In last trading session, Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp (NASDAQ:PHIO) saw 0.42 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.49. Company’s recent per share price level of $0.96 trading at -$0.12 or -11.28% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $2.34M. That closing price of PHIO’s stock is at a discount of -1178.12% from its 52-week high price of $12.27 and is indicating a premium of 47.92% from its 52-week low price of $0.50. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.55 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 715.95K if we extend that period to 3-months.

Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp (NASDAQ:PHIO) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -11.28%, in the last five days PHIO remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, 02/29/24 when the stock touched $0.96 price level, adding 14.05% to its value on the day. Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp’s shares saw a change of 26.08% in year-to-date performance and have moved 16.15% in past 5-day. Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp (NASDAQ:PHIO) showed a performance of 61.31% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 65710.0 shares which calculate 0.38 days to cover the short interests.