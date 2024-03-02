Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp (NASDAQ:PHIO): Buy, Sell Or Hold At $0.96?

In last trading session, Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp (NASDAQ:PHIO) saw 0.42 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.49. Company’s recent per share price level of $0.96 trading at -$0.12 or -11.28% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $2.34M. That closing price of PHIO’s stock is at a discount of -1178.12% from its 52-week high price of $12.27 and is indicating a premium of 47.92% from its 52-week low price of $0.50. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.55 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 715.95K if we extend that period to 3-months.
Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp (NASDAQ:PHIO) trade information
Upright in the red during last session for losing -11.28%, in the last five days PHIO remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, 02/29/24 when the stock touched $0.96 price level, adding 14.05% to its value on the day. Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp’s shares saw a change of 26.08% in year-to-date performance and have moved 16.15% in past 5-day. Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp (NASDAQ:PHIO) showed a performance of 61.31% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 65710.0 shares which calculate 0.38 days to cover the short interests.
Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp (PHIO) estimates and forecasts
Statistics highlight that Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -58.70% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 38.02% while that of industry is 12.00. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2024.
Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 69.19% during past 5 years.
PHIO Dividends
Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report in April and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.
Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp (NASDAQ:PHIO)’s Major holders
Insiders are in possession of 0.76% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 20.75 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 20.90%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 20.75% institutions for Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp that are currently holding shares of the company. Sabby Management, LLC is the top institutional holder at PHIO for having 0.16 million shares of worth $0.45 million. And as of Jun 29, 2023, it was holding 7.06% of the company’s outstanding shares.
The second largest institutional holder is Vanguard Group Inc, which was holding about 24380.0 shares on Jun 29, 2023. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 1.10% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $69970.0.
On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Bridgeway Funds Inc-Ultra Small Company Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Jun 29, 2023, the former fund manager was holding 24380.0 shares of worth $69970.0 or 1.10% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 23486.0 shares on Jun 29, 2023, making its stake of worth around $67404.0 in the company or a holder of 1.06% of company’s stock.