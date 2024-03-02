Petros Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:PTPI): Buy, Sell Or Hold At $1.67?

In last trading session, Petros Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:PTPI) saw 0.66 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 2.28. Company’s recent per share price level of $1.67 trading at -$0.05 or -2.91% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $3.67M. That closing price of PTPI’s stock is at a discount of -471.26% from its 52-week high price of $9.54 and is indicating a premium of 44.91% from its 52-week low price of $0.92. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.88 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 947.81K if we extend that period to 3-months.
Petros Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:PTPI) trade information
Upright in the red during last session for losing -2.91%, in the last five days PTPI remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Wednesday, 02/28/24 when the stock touched $1.67 price level, adding 4.9% to its value on the day. Petros Pharmaceuticals Inc’s shares saw a change of 18.44% in year-to-date performance and have moved 1.21% in past 5-day. Petros Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:PTPI) showed a performance of 38.02% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 0.28 million shares which calculate 0.17 days to cover the short interests.
1 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $1.55 million for the same. And 1 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $1.54 million in the next quarter that will end on Mar 2024.
PTPI Dividends
Petros Pharmaceuticals Inc is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report in April and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.
Petros Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:PTPI)’s Major holders
Insiders are in possession of 34.60% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 5.30 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 8.11%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 5.30% institutions for Petros Pharmaceuticals Inc that are currently holding shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc is the top institutional holder at PTPI for having 31811.0 shares of worth $64576.0. And as of Jun 29, 2023, it was holding 1.51% of the company’s outstanding shares.
The second largest institutional holder is Schonfeld Strategic Advisors Llc, which was holding about 23200.0 shares on Jun 29, 2023. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 1.10% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $47096.0.
On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Jun 29, 2023, the former fund manager was holding 31811.0 shares of worth $64576.0 or 1.51% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 4888.0 shares on May 30, 2023, making its stake of worth around $11389.0 in the company or a holder of 0.23% of company’s stock.