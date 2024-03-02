Petros Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:PTPI): Buy, Sell Or Hold At $1.67?

In last trading session, Petros Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:PTPI) saw 0.66 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 2.28. Company’s recent per share price level of $1.67 trading at -$0.05 or -2.91% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $3.67M. That closing price of PTPI’s stock is at a discount of -471.26% from its 52-week high price of $9.54 and is indicating a premium of 44.91% from its 52-week low price of $0.92. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.88 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 947.81K if we extend that period to 3-months.

Petros Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:PTPI) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -2.91%, in the last five days PTPI remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Wednesday, 02/28/24 when the stock touched $1.67 price level, adding 4.9% to its value on the day. Petros Pharmaceuticals Inc’s shares saw a change of 18.44% in year-to-date performance and have moved 1.21% in past 5-day. Petros Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:PTPI) showed a performance of 38.02% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 0.28 million shares which calculate 0.17 days to cover the short interests.