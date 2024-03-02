Palisade Bio Inc (NASDAQ:PALI) Could Shrink By -30.85% Or More

In last trading session, Palisade Bio Inc (NASDAQ:PALI) saw 0.4 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.33. Company’s recent per share price level of $0.41 trading at $0.01 or 1.49% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $3.79M. That closing price of PALI’s stock is at a discount of -790.24% from its 52-week high price of $3.65 and is indicating a premium of 4.88% from its 52-week low price of $0.39. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.27 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 2.72 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 1.49%, in the last five days PALI remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 03/01/24 when the stock touched $0.41 price level, adding 5.75% to its value on the day. Palisade Bio Inc’s shares saw a change of -30.85% in year-to-date performance and have moved 0.99% in past 5-day. Palisade Bio Inc (NASDAQ:PALI) showed a performance of -31.94% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 0.1 million shares which calculate 0.01 days to cover the short interests.

Palisade Bio Inc (PALI) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Palisade Bio Inc is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -43.02% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 88.38% while that of industry is 13.40. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2024. The company is estimating its revenue growth to decrease by -105.30% in the current quarter and calculating 40.70% increase in the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 70.34% during past 5 years.

PALI Dividends

Palisade Bio Inc is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between March 21 and March 25 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Palisade Bio Inc (NASDAQ:PALI)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 1.62% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 16.35 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 16.61%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 16.35% institutions for Palisade Bio Inc that are currently holding shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc is the top institutional holder at PALI for having 68054.0 shares of worth $27766.0. And as of Dec 30, 2023, it was holding 0.73% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Renaissance Technologies, LLC, which was holding about 54800.0 shares on Dec 30, 2023. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 0.59% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $22358.0.

On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Sep 29, 2023, the former fund manager was holding 68054.0 shares of worth $27766.0 or 0.73% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 31055.0 shares on Dec 30, 2023, making its stake of worth around $12670.0 in the company or a holder of 0.33% of company’s stock.