Novo Integrated Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:NVOS): Buy, Sell Or Hold At $0.64?

In last trading session, Novo Integrated Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:NVOS) saw 0.46 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring -0.61. Company’s recent per share price level of $0.64 trading at $0.01 or 1.49% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $10.76M. That closing price of NVOS’s stock is at a discount of -740.62% from its 52-week high price of $5.38 and is indicating a premium of 14.06% from its 52-week low price of $0.55. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.76 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 753.48K if we extend that period to 3-months.

Novo Integrated Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:NVOS) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 1.49%, in the last five days NVOS remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Monday, 02/26/24 when the stock touched $0.64 price level, adding 12.33% to its value on the day. Novo Integrated Sciences Inc’s shares saw a change of -22.01% in year-to-date performance and have moved -8.53% in past 5-day. Novo Integrated Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:NVOS) showed a performance of -13.90% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 0.53 million shares which calculate 1.26 days to cover the short interests.