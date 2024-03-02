Nkarta Inc (NASDAQ:NKTX) At $12.84: What To Do?

In last trading session, Nkarta Inc (NASDAQ:NKTX) saw 0.84 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0.74. Company’s recent per share price level of $12.84 trading at $0.76 or 6.29% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $630.06M. That closing price of NKTX’s stock is at a premium of 4.36% from its 52-week high price of $12.28 and is indicating a premium of 90.03% from its 52-week low price of $1.28. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.61 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 2.04 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Nkarta Inc (NASDAQ:NKTX) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 6.29%, in the last five days NKTX remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 03/01/24 when the stock touched $12.84 price level, adding 1.31% to its value on the day. Nkarta Inc’s shares saw a change of 94.55% in year-to-date performance and have moved 33.75% in past 5-day. Nkarta Inc (NASDAQ:NKTX) showed a performance of 42.04% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 4.55 million shares which calculate 4.09 days to cover the short interests.