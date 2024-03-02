Nkarta Inc (NASDAQ:NKTX) At $12.84: What To Do?

In last trading session, Nkarta Inc (NASDAQ:NKTX) saw 0.84 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0.74. Company’s recent per share price level of $12.84 trading at $0.76 or 6.29% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $630.06M. That closing price of NKTX’s stock is at a premium of 4.36% from its 52-week high price of $12.28 and is indicating a premium of 90.03% from its 52-week low price of $1.28. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.61 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 2.04 million if we extend that period to 3-months.
Nkarta Inc (NASDAQ:NKTX) trade information
Upright in the green during last session for gaining 6.29%, in the last five days NKTX remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 03/01/24 when the stock touched $12.84 price level, adding 1.31% to its value on the day. Nkarta Inc’s shares saw a change of 94.55% in year-to-date performance and have moved 33.75% in past 5-day. Nkarta Inc (NASDAQ:NKTX) showed a performance of 42.04% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 4.55 million shares which calculate 4.09 days to cover the short interests.
Nkarta Inc (NKTX) estimates and forecasts
Statistics highlight that Nkarta Inc is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added 625.42% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of -4.74% while that of industry is 13.40. Apart from that, the company came lowering its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2024. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 11.90% in the current quarter and calculating 4.80% increase in the next quarter.
Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -319.81% during past 5 years.
NKTX Dividends
Nkarta Inc is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between March 14 and March 18 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.