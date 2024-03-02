Nine Energy Service Inc (NYSE:NINE) At $2.26: What To Do?

In last trading session, Nine Energy Service Inc (NYSE:NINE) saw 0.57 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 3.41. Company’s recent per share price level of $2.26 trading at $0.09 or 4.15% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $79.82M. That closing price of NINE’s stock is at a discount of -373.01% from its 52-week high price of $10.69 and is indicating a premium of 21.24% from its 52-week low price of $1.78. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.45 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 733.25K if we extend that period to 3-months.

Nine Energy Service Inc (NYSE:NINE) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 4.15%, in the last five days NINE remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 03/01/24 when the stock touched $2.26 price level, adding 1.31% to its value on the day. Nine Energy Service Inc’s shares saw a change of -15.67% in year-to-date performance and have moved 8.65% in past 5-day. Nine Energy Service Inc (NYSE:NINE) showed a performance of -6.22% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 3.21 million shares which calculate 5.01 days to cover the short interests.