Nine Energy Service Inc (NYSE:NINE) At $2.26: What To Do?

In last trading session, Nine Energy Service Inc (NYSE:NINE) saw 0.57 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 3.41. Company’s recent per share price level of $2.26 trading at $0.09 or 4.15% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $79.82M. That closing price of NINE’s stock is at a discount of -373.01% from its 52-week high price of $10.69 and is indicating a premium of 21.24% from its 52-week low price of $1.78. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.45 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 733.25K if we extend that period to 3-months.
Nine Energy Service Inc (NYSE:NINE) trade information
Upright in the green during last session for gaining 4.15%, in the last five days NINE remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 03/01/24 when the stock touched $2.26 price level, adding 1.31% to its value on the day. Nine Energy Service Inc’s shares saw a change of -15.67% in year-to-date performance and have moved 8.65% in past 5-day. Nine Energy Service Inc (NYSE:NINE) showed a performance of -6.22% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 3.21 million shares which calculate 5.01 days to cover the short interests.
We've uncovered THE ONE small-cap uranium stock that has unearthed a near-surface, high-grade uranium discovery in the Saudi Arabia of Uranium — Canada's prolific Athabasca Basin. Best of all, this small-cap uranium stock is currently flying just below Wall Street's radar… giving you the early-entry opportunity around US$0.30 per share. But that won't last long. Drills are turning right now with results set to be released to the market very, very soon.
Learn all about it in this brand new FREE online report.
Sponsored
Nine Energy Service Inc (NINE) estimates and forecasts
Statistics highlight that Nine Energy Service Inc is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -48.28% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of -280.00% while that of industry is 4.70. Apart from that, the company came lowering its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2024.
NINE Dividends
Nine Energy Service Inc is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report on March 08 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.
Nine Energy Service Inc (NYSE:NINE)’s Major holders
Insiders are in possession of 20.16% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 57.74 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 72.31%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 57.74% institutions for Nine Energy Service Inc that are currently holding shares of the company. SCF Partners, Inc. is the top institutional holder at NINE for having 9.09 million shares of worth $34.8 million. And as of Jun 29, 2023, it was holding 25.71% of the company’s outstanding shares.
The second largest institutional holder is Gendell, Jeffrey L., which was holding about 2.69 million shares on Jun 29, 2023. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 7.60% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $10.3 million.
On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Oberweis Micro-Cap Portfolio are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Jun 29, 2023, the former fund manager was holding 0.51 million shares of worth $1.95 million or 1.44% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 0.24 million shares on Jun 29, 2023, making its stake of worth around $0.9 million in the company or a holder of 0.67% of company’s stock.