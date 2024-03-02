Neumora Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRA): Buy, Sell Or Hold At $18.05?

In last trading session, Neumora Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRA) saw 0.42 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $18.05 trading at $0.42 or 2.38% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $2.76B. That closing price of NMRA’s stock is at a discount of -10.25% from its 52-week high price of $19.90 and is indicating a premium of 48.2% from its 52-week low price of $9.35. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.27 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 293.02K if we extend that period to 3-months.

Neumora Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRA) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 2.38%, in the last five days NMRA remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Monday, 02/26/24 when the stock touched $18.05 price level, adding 7.39% to its value on the day. Neumora Therapeutics Inc.’s shares saw a change of 5.87% in year-to-date performance and have moved -6.38% in past 5-day. Neumora Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRA) showed a performance of 21.14% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 5.0 million shares which calculate 23.22 days to cover the short interests.