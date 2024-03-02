Neumora Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRA): Buy, Sell Or Hold At $18.05?

In last trading session, Neumora Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRA) saw 0.42 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $18.05 trading at $0.42 or 2.38% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $2.76B. That closing price of NMRA’s stock is at a discount of -10.25% from its 52-week high price of $19.90 and is indicating a premium of 48.2% from its 52-week low price of $9.35. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.27 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 293.02K if we extend that period to 3-months.
Neumora Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRA) trade information
Upright in the green during last session for gaining 2.38%, in the last five days NMRA remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Monday, 02/26/24 when the stock touched $18.05 price level, adding 7.39% to its value on the day. Neumora Therapeutics Inc.’s shares saw a change of 5.87% in year-to-date performance and have moved -6.38% in past 5-day. Neumora Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRA) showed a performance of 21.14% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 5.0 million shares which calculate 23.22 days to cover the short interests.
NMRA Dividends
Neumora Therapeutics Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report in April and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.
Neumora Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRA)’s Major holders
Insiders are in possession of 29.88% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 50.66 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 72.25%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 50.66% institutions for Neumora Therapeutics Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Softbank Group Corporation is the top institutional holder at NMRA for having 7.65 million shares of worth $138.03 million. And as of Dec 30, 2023, it was holding 5.01% of the company’s outstanding shares.
The second largest institutional holder is FMR, LLC, which was holding about 6.37 million shares on Dec 30, 2023. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 4.17% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $115.03 million.
On the other hand, iShares Russell 2000 ETF and Fidelity Advisor Biotechnology Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Dec 30, 2023, the former fund manager was holding 0.36 million shares of worth $6.43 million or 0.23% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 0.31 million shares on Dec 30, 2023, making its stake of worth around $5.54 million in the company or a holder of 0.20% of company’s stock.