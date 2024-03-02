Netcapital Inc (NASDAQ:NCPL): Buy, Sell Or Hold At $0.15?

In last trading session, Netcapital Inc (NASDAQ:NCPL) saw 0.44 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0.55. Company’s recent per share price level of $0.15 trading at $0.01 or 3.45% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $2.14M. That closing price of NCPL’s stock is at a discount of -1720.0% from its 52-week high price of $2.73 and is indicating a premium of 13.33% from its 52-week low price of $0.13. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.92 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 713.22K if we extend that period to 3-months.

Netcapital Inc (NASDAQ:NCPL) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 3.45%, in the last five days NCPL remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Monday, 02/26/24 when the stock touched $0.15 price level, adding 4.21% to its value on the day. Netcapital Inc’s shares saw a change of -29.31% in year-to-date performance and have moved 4.09% in past 5-day. Netcapital Inc (NASDAQ:NCPL) showed a performance of -15.25% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 0.14 million shares which calculate 0.48 days to cover the short interests.