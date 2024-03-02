Netcapital Inc (NASDAQ:NCPL): Buy, Sell Or Hold At $0.15?

In last trading session, Netcapital Inc (NASDAQ:NCPL) saw 0.44 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0.55. Company’s recent per share price level of $0.15 trading at $0.01 or 3.45% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $2.14M. That closing price of NCPL’s stock is at a discount of -1720.0% from its 52-week high price of $2.73 and is indicating a premium of 13.33% from its 52-week low price of $0.13. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.92 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 713.22K if we extend that period to 3-months.
Netcapital Inc (NASDAQ:NCPL) trade information
Upright in the green during last session for gaining 3.45%, in the last five days NCPL remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Monday, 02/26/24 when the stock touched $0.15 price level, adding 4.21% to its value on the day. Netcapital Inc’s shares saw a change of -29.31% in year-to-date performance and have moved 4.09% in past 5-day. Netcapital Inc (NASDAQ:NCPL) showed a performance of -15.25% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 0.14 million shares which calculate 0.48 days to cover the short interests.
1 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $2.6 million for the same. And 1 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $2.84 million in the next quarter that will end on Apr 2024.
Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 8.51% during past 5 years.
NCPL Dividends
Netcapital Inc is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between March 14 and March 18 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.
Netcapital Inc (NASDAQ:NCPL)’s Major holders
Insiders are in possession of 20.16% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 39.50 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 49.47%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 39.50% institutions for Netcapital Inc that are currently holding shares of the company. Bard Associates Inc. is the top institutional holder at NCPL for having 1.28 million shares of worth $1.41 million. And as of Jun 29, 2023, it was holding 43.50% of the company’s outstanding shares.
The second largest institutional holder is Sabby Management, LLC, which was holding about 0.38 million shares on Jun 29, 2023. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 12.99% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $0.42 million.
On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity Series Total Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Jun 29, 2023, the former fund manager was holding 45304.0 shares of worth $50196.0 or 1.54% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 4756.0 shares on May 30, 2023, making its stake of worth around $6943.0 in the company or a holder of 0.16% of company’s stock.