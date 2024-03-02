MoneyHero Ltd (NASDAQ:MNY) Has Already Recovered 65.26%, But Another -389.67% Drop Cannot Be Ruled Out.

In last trading session, MoneyHero Ltd (NASDAQ:MNY) saw 0.52 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.48. Company’s recent per share price level of $2.13 trading at -$0.03 or -1.39% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $82.09M. That closing price of MNY’s stock is at a discount of -389.67% from its 52-week high price of $10.43 and is indicating a premium of 65.26% from its 52-week low price of $0.74. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 3.13 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 864.04K if we extend that period to 3-months.
MoneyHero Ltd (NASDAQ:MNY) trade information
Upright in the red during last session for losing -1.39%, in the last five days MNY remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Monday, 02/26/24 when the stock touched $2.13 price level, adding 14.8% to its value on the day. MoneyHero Ltd’s shares saw a change of 23.84% in year-to-date performance and have moved -13.41% in past 5-day. MoneyHero Ltd (NASDAQ:MNY) showed a performance of 107.50% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 0.44 million shares which calculate 1.31 days to cover the short interests.
MNY Dividends
MoneyHero Ltd is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between March 30 and April 04 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.
MoneyHero Ltd (NASDAQ:MNY)’s Major holders
Insiders are in possession of 64.28% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 5.72 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 16.01%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 5.72% institutions for MoneyHero Ltd that are currently holding shares of the company. Bank of America Corporation is the top institutional holder at MNY for having 0.67 million shares of worth $1.43 million. And as of Dec 30, 2023, it was holding 2.79% of the company’s outstanding shares.
The second largest institutional holder is Geode Capital Management, LLC, which was holding about 81706.0 shares on Dec 30, 2023. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 0.34% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $0.17 million.
On the other hand, Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Dec 30, 2023, the former fund manager was holding 50246.0 shares of worth $0.11 million or 0.21% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 31460.0 shares on Dec 30, 2023, making its stake of worth around $67009.0 in the company or a holder of 0.13% of company’s stock.