MoneyHero Ltd (NASDAQ:MNY) Has Already Recovered 65.26%, But Another -389.67% Drop Cannot Be Ruled Out.

In last trading session, MoneyHero Ltd (NASDAQ:MNY) saw 0.52 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.48. Company’s recent per share price level of $2.13 trading at -$0.03 or -1.39% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $82.09M. That closing price of MNY’s stock is at a discount of -389.67% from its 52-week high price of $10.43 and is indicating a premium of 65.26% from its 52-week low price of $0.74. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 3.13 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 864.04K if we extend that period to 3-months.

MoneyHero Ltd (NASDAQ:MNY) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -1.39%, in the last five days MNY remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Monday, 02/26/24 when the stock touched $2.13 price level, adding 14.8% to its value on the day. MoneyHero Ltd’s shares saw a change of 23.84% in year-to-date performance and have moved -13.41% in past 5-day. MoneyHero Ltd (NASDAQ:MNY) showed a performance of 107.50% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 0.44 million shares which calculate 1.31 days to cover the short interests.