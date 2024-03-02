Modular Medical Inc (NASDAQ:MODD) Shares Jumped 9.55% In A Week. Can It Continue Rising?

In last trading session, Modular Medical Inc (NASDAQ:MODD) saw 0.47 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $1.95 trading at -$0.03 or -1.52% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $60.43M. That closing price of MODD’s stock is at a discount of -27.18% from its 52-week high price of $2.48 and is indicating a premium of 56.92% from its 52-week low price of $0.84. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.56 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 189.90K if we extend that period to 3-months.

Upright in the red during last session for losing -1.52%, in the last five days MODD remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 03/01/24 when the stock touched $1.95 price level, adding 3.94% to its value on the day. Modular Medical Inc’s shares saw a change of 7.14% in year-to-date performance and have moved 9.55% in past 5-day. Modular Medical Inc (NASDAQ:MODD) showed a performance of 15.38% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 0.21 million shares which calculate 1.43 days to cover the short interests.

Modular Medical Inc (MODD) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Modular Medical Inc is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added 83.96% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 43.75% while that of industry is 20.10. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2024. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 51.50% in the current quarter and calculating 18.20% increase in the next quarter.

And 1 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $50k in the next quarter that will end on Jun 2024.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -54.06% during past 5 years.

MODD Dividends

Modular Medical Inc is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between February 14 and February 17 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Modular Medical Inc (NASDAQ:MODD)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 10.33% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 23.95 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 26.71%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 23.95% institutions for Modular Medical Inc that are currently holding shares of the company. Solas Capital Management, LLC is the top institutional holder at MODD for having 1.02 million shares of worth $1.98 million. And as of Dec 30, 2023, it was holding 15.89% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is 683 Capital Management LLC, which was holding about 0.94 million shares on Dec 30, 2023. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 14.69% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $1.83 million.

On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Perritt Ultra MicroCap Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Sep 29, 2023, the former fund manager was holding 0.11 million shares of worth $0.21 million or 1.67% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 85000.0 shares on Dec 30, 2023, making its stake of worth around $0.17 million in the company or a holder of 1.33% of company’s stock.