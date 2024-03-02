Mega Matrix Corp (AMEX:MPU) Could Experience 92.21% Growth

In last trading session, Mega Matrix Corp (AMEX:MPU) saw 0.4 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 3.04. Company’s recent per share price level of $2.96 trading at $0.08 or 2.78% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $101.26M. That closing price of MPU’s stock is at a discount of -51.35% from its 52-week high price of $4.48 and is indicating a premium of 81.42% from its 52-week low price of $0.55. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.5 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 549.95K if we extend that period to 3-months.

Mega Matrix Corp (AMEX:MPU) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 2.78%, in the last five days MPU remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Monday, 02/26/24 when the stock touched $2.96 price level, adding 7.5% to its value on the day. Mega Matrix Corp’s shares saw a change of 109.93% in year-to-date performance and have moved -1.00% in past 5-day. Mega Matrix Corp (AMEX:MPU) showed a performance of -6.33% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 1.66 million shares which calculate 2.22 days to cover the short interests.