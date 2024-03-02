Mega Matrix Corp (AMEX:MPU) Could Experience 92.21% Growth

In last trading session, Mega Matrix Corp (AMEX:MPU) saw 0.4 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 3.04. Company’s recent per share price level of $2.96 trading at $0.08 or 2.78% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $101.26M. That closing price of MPU’s stock is at a discount of -51.35% from its 52-week high price of $4.48 and is indicating a premium of 81.42% from its 52-week low price of $0.55. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.5 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 549.95K if we extend that period to 3-months.
Mega Matrix Corp (AMEX:MPU) trade information
Upright in the green during last session for gaining 2.78%, in the last five days MPU remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Monday, 02/26/24 when the stock touched $2.96 price level, adding 7.5% to its value on the day. Mega Matrix Corp’s shares saw a change of 109.93% in year-to-date performance and have moved -1.00% in past 5-day. Mega Matrix Corp (AMEX:MPU) showed a performance of -6.33% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 1.66 million shares which calculate 2.22 days to cover the short interests.
We've uncovered THE ONE small-cap uranium stock that has unearthed a near-surface, high-grade uranium discovery in the Saudi Arabia of Uranium — Canada's prolific Athabasca Basin. Best of all, this small-cap uranium stock is currently flying just below Wall Street's radar… giving you the early-entry opportunity around US$0.30 per share. But that won't last long. Drills are turning right now with results set to be released to the market very, very soon.
Learn all about it in this brand new FREE online report.
Sponsored
And 1 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $7.49 million in the next quarter that will end on Mar 2020. Company posted $6.4 million and $7.15 million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier.
MPU Dividends
Mega Matrix Corp is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between March 29 and April 02 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.
Mega Matrix Corp (AMEX:MPU)’s Major holders
Insiders are in possession of 17.63% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 3.26 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 3.96%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 3.26% institutions for Mega Matrix Corp that are currently holding shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc is the top institutional holder at MPU for having 0.51 million shares of worth $1.5 million. And as of Dec 30, 2023, it was holding 1.59% of the company’s outstanding shares.
The second largest institutional holder is Geode Capital Management, LLC, which was holding about 0.15 million shares on Dec 30, 2023. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 0.46% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $0.44 million.
On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Sep 29, 2023, the former fund manager was holding 0.34 million shares of worth $1.0 million or 1.07% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 0.14 million shares on Sep 29, 2023, making its stake of worth around $0.4 million in the company or a holder of 0.43% of company’s stock.