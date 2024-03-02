MediaAlpha Inc (NYSE:MAX) Currently -3.85% Below Its 52-Week High But The Downside Potential May Surprise You

In last trading session, MediaAlpha Inc (NYSE:MAX) saw 0.31 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.37. Company’s recent per share price level of $21.55 trading at $0.8 or 3.86% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $1.02B. That closing price of MAX’s stock is at a discount of -3.85% from its 52-week high price of $22.38 and is indicating a premium of 76.43% from its 52-week low price of $5.08. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.5 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 209.86K if we extend that period to 3-months.
MediaAlpha Inc (NYSE:MAX) trade information
Upright in the green during last session for gaining 3.86%, in the last five days MAX remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Monday, 02/26/24 when the stock touched $21.55 price level, adding 3.71% to its value on the day. MediaAlpha Inc’s shares saw a change of 93.27% in year-to-date performance and have moved 7.64% in past 5-day. MediaAlpha Inc (NYSE:MAX) showed a performance of 69.02% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 1.24 million shares which calculate 7.86 days to cover the short interests.
MediaAlpha Inc (MAX) estimates and forecasts
Statistics highlight that MediaAlpha Inc is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added 149.71% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 55.06% while that of industry is 16.70. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2024.
MAX Dividends
MediaAlpha Inc is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between May 02 and May 06 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.
MediaAlpha Inc (NYSE:MAX)’s Major holders
Insiders are in possession of 56.90% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 41.53 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 96.36%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 41.53% institutions for MediaAlpha Inc that are currently holding shares of the company. White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. is the top institutional holder at MAX for having 22.86 million shares of worth $492.56 million. And as of Dec 30, 2023, it was holding 48.26% of the company’s outstanding shares.
The second largest institutional holder is Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC, which was holding about 5.49 million shares on Dec 30, 2023. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 11.58% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $118.21 million.
On the other hand, Virtus Equity Tr-Virtus KAR Small Cap Growth Fd and iShares Russell 2000 ETF are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Dec 30, 2023, the former fund manager was holding 3.66 million shares of worth $78.92 million or 7.73% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 0.61 million shares on Dec 30, 2023, making its stake of worth around $13.16 million in the company or a holder of 1.29% of company’s stock.