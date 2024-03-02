MediaAlpha Inc (NYSE:MAX) Currently -3.85% Below Its 52-Week High But The Downside Potential May Surprise You

In last trading session, MediaAlpha Inc (NYSE:MAX) saw 0.31 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.37. Company’s recent per share price level of $21.55 trading at $0.8 or 3.86% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $1.02B. That closing price of MAX’s stock is at a discount of -3.85% from its 52-week high price of $22.38 and is indicating a premium of 76.43% from its 52-week low price of $5.08. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.5 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 209.86K if we extend that period to 3-months.

MediaAlpha Inc (NYSE:MAX) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 3.86%, in the last five days MAX remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Monday, 02/26/24 when the stock touched $21.55 price level, adding 3.71% to its value on the day. MediaAlpha Inc’s shares saw a change of 93.27% in year-to-date performance and have moved 7.64% in past 5-day. MediaAlpha Inc (NYSE:MAX) showed a performance of 69.02% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 1.24 million shares which calculate 7.86 days to cover the short interests.