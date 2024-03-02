LuxUrban Hotels Inc (NASDAQ:LUXH) Share Price Rebounds 9.8% From The Lows – But Can It Keep Going?

In last trading session, LuxUrban Hotels Inc (NASDAQ:LUXH) saw 0.62 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring -1.34. Company’s recent per share price level of $2.45 trading at $0.13 or 5.60% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $90.21M. That closing price of LUXH’s stock is at a discount of -180.82% from its 52-week high price of $6.88 and is indicating a premium of 9.8% from its 52-week low price of $2.21. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.38 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 397.78K if we extend that period to 3-months.

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 5.60%, in the last five days LUXH remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Monday, 02/26/24 when the stock touched $2.45 price level, adding 8.92% to its value on the day. LuxUrban Hotels Inc’s shares saw a change of -58.96% in year-to-date performance and have moved -6.13% in past 5-day. LuxUrban Hotels Inc (NASDAQ:LUXH) showed a performance of -41.11% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 2.39 million shares which calculate 4.73 days to cover the short interests.

LuxUrban Hotels Inc (LUXH) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that LuxUrban Hotels Inc is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -15.22% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 18.75% while that of industry is 17.30. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2024. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 1,000.00% in the current quarter and calculating 37.50% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 177.20% from the last financial year’s standing.

4 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $35.92 million for the same. And 3 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $46.56 million in the next quarter that will end on Mar 2024. Company posted $12.95 million and $22.85 million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 177.40% while estimating it to be 103.80% for the next quarter.

In 2024, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 92.70% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 30.00%.

LUXH Dividends

LuxUrban Hotels Inc is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report in April and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

LuxUrban Hotels Inc (NASDAQ:LUXH)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 71.16% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 17.58 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 60.96%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 17.58% institutions for LuxUrban Hotels Inc that are currently holding shares of the company. Uniplan Investment Counsel, Inc. is the top institutional holder at LUXH for having 0.47 million shares of worth $1.14 million. And as of Dec 30, 2023, it was holding 1.27% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Ancora Advisors, LLC, which was holding about 0.31 million shares on Dec 30, 2023. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 0.83% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $0.75 million.

On the other hand, Perritt Microcap Opportunities Fund and Ancora MicroCap Fd are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Dec 30, 2023, the former fund manager was holding 100000.0 shares of worth $0.24 million or 0.27% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 91684.0 shares on Dec 30, 2023, making its stake of worth around $0.22 million in the company or a holder of 0.25% of company’s stock.