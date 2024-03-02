LM Funding America Inc (NASDAQ:LMFA): Buy, Sell Or Hold At $0.57?

In last trading session, LM Funding America Inc (NASDAQ:LMFA) saw 0.37 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.11. Company’s recent per share price level of $0.57 trading at $0.0 or -1.05% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $8.32M. That closing price of LMFA’s stock is at a discount of -140.35% from its 52-week high price of $1.37 and is indicating a premium of 52.63% from its 52-week low price of $0.27. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 1.13 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 1.11 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Upright in the red during last session for losing -1.05%, in the last five days LMFA remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Wednesday, 02/28/24 when the stock touched $0.57 price level, adding 10.94% to its value on the day. LM Funding America Inc’s shares saw a change of -7.87% in year-to-date performance and have moved 18.58% in past 5-day. LM Funding America Inc (NASDAQ:LMFA) showed a performance of 7.37% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 0.21 million shares which calculate 0.41 days to cover the short interests.

#1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock for Ultra-Fast Gains in 2024



We've uncovered THE ONE small-cap uranium stock that has unearthed a near-surface, high-grade uranium discovery in the Saudi Arabia of Uranium — Canada's prolific Athabasca Basin. Best of all, this small-cap uranium stock is currently flying just below Wall Street's radar… giving you the early-entry opportunity around US$0.30 per share. But that won't last long. Drills are turning right now with results set to be released to the market very, very soon.



Learn all about it in this brand new FREE online report.

Sponsored We've uncovered THE ONE small-cap uranium stock that has unearthed a near-surface, high-grade uranium discovery in the Saudi Arabia of Uranium — Canada's prolific Athabasca Basin. Best of all, this small-cap uranium stock is currently flying just below Wall Street's radar… giving you the early-entry opportunity around US$0.30 per share. But that won't last long. Drills are turning right now with results set to be released to the market very, very soon.

LM Funding America Inc (LMFA) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that LM Funding America Inc is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -9.84% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 58.44% while that of industry is 10.10. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2024. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 620.90% from the last financial year’s standing.

1 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $3.2 million for the same. And 1 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $3.51 million in the next quarter that will end on Sep 2023. Company posted $234k and $188k of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 1,265.80% while estimating it to be 1,768.60% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 55.52% during past 5 years.

LMFA Dividends

LM Funding America Inc is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between March 29 and April 02 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

LM Funding America Inc (NASDAQ:LMFA)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 15.40% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 8.99 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 10.63%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 8.99% institutions for LM Funding America Inc that are currently holding shares of the company. Geode Capital Management, LLC is the top institutional holder at LMFA for having 0.18 million shares of worth $0.13 million. And as of Jun 29, 2023, it was holding 1.25% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Vanguard Group Inc, which was holding about 99032.0 shares on Jun 29, 2023. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 0.68% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $69332.0.

On the other hand, Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Sep 29, 2023, the former fund manager was holding 0.1 million shares of worth $49174.0 or 0.69% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 99032.0 shares on Jun 29, 2023, making its stake of worth around $69332.0 in the company or a holder of 0.68% of company’s stock.