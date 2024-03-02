Lantern Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:LTRN): Buy, Sell Or Hold At $4.15?

In last trading session, Lantern Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:LTRN) saw 0.41 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.27. Company’s recent per share price level of $4.15 trading at -$0.66 or -13.72% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $45.11M. That closing price of LTRN’s stock is at a discount of -48.92% from its 52-week high price of $6.18 and is indicating a premium of 42.65% from its 52-week low price of $2.38. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.18 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 56.60K if we extend that period to 3-months.

Lantern Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:LTRN) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -13.72%, in the last five days LTRN remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, 02/29/24 when the stock touched $4.15 price level, adding 26.42% to its value on the day. Lantern Pharma Inc’s shares saw a change of -3.04% in year-to-date performance and have moved 6.14% in past 5-day. Lantern Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:LTRN) showed a performance of -1.66% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 59560.0 shares which calculate 2.44 days to cover the short interests.