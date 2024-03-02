Lantern Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:LTRN): Buy, Sell Or Hold At $4.15?

In last trading session, Lantern Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:LTRN) saw 0.41 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.27. Company’s recent per share price level of $4.15 trading at -$0.66 or -13.72% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $45.11M. That closing price of LTRN’s stock is at a discount of -48.92% from its 52-week high price of $6.18 and is indicating a premium of 42.65% from its 52-week low price of $2.38. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.18 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 56.60K if we extend that period to 3-months.
Lantern Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:LTRN) trade information
Upright in the red during last session for losing -13.72%, in the last five days LTRN remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, 02/29/24 when the stock touched $4.15 price level, adding 26.42% to its value on the day. Lantern Pharma Inc’s shares saw a change of -3.04% in year-to-date performance and have moved 6.14% in past 5-day. Lantern Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:LTRN) showed a performance of -1.66% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 59560.0 shares which calculate 2.44 days to cover the short interests.
Lantern Pharma Inc (LTRN) estimates and forecasts
Statistics highlight that Lantern Pharma Inc is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -12.45% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of -13.74% while that of industry is 13.40. Apart from that, the company came lowering its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2024.
Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -47.77% during past 5 years.
LTRN Dividends
Lantern Pharma Inc is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between March 18 and March 22 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.
Lantern Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:LTRN)’s Major holders
Insiders are in possession of 14.88% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 23.61 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 27.74%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 23.61% institutions for Lantern Pharma Inc that are currently holding shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc is the top institutional holder at LTRN for having 0.37 million shares of worth $2.07 million. And as of Jun 29, 2023, it was holding 3.38% of the company’s outstanding shares.
The second largest institutional holder is NewEdge Advisors, LLC, which was holding about 0.17 million shares on Jun 29, 2023. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 1.58% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $0.97 million.
On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Jun 29, 2023, the former fund manager was holding 0.26 million shares of worth $1.44 million or 2.36% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 99265.0 shares on Jun 29, 2023, making its stake of worth around $0.56 million in the company or a holder of 0.91% of company’s stock.