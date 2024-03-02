Know Labs Inc (AMEX:KNW) At $0.84: What To Do?

In last trading session, Know Labs Inc (AMEX:KNW) saw 0.37 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.63. Company’s recent per share price level of $0.84 trading at $0.06 or 7.72% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $68.53M. That closing price of KNW’s stock is at a discount of -76.19% from its 52-week high price of $1.48 and is indicating a premium of 72.62% from its 52-week low price of $0.23. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.25 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 196.51K if we extend that period to 3-months.

Know Labs Inc (AMEX:KNW) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 7.72%, in the last five days KNW remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 03/01/24 when the stock touched $0.84 price level, adding 4.18% to its value on the day. Know Labs Inc’s shares saw a change of 65.50% in year-to-date performance and have moved 74.77% in past 5-day. Know Labs Inc (AMEX:KNW) showed a performance of 73.91% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 0.23 million shares which calculate 1.9 days to cover the short interests.