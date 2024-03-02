Know Labs Inc (AMEX:KNW) At $0.84: What To Do?

In last trading session, Know Labs Inc (AMEX:KNW) saw 0.37 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.63. Company’s recent per share price level of $0.84 trading at $0.06 or 7.72% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $68.53M. That closing price of KNW’s stock is at a discount of -76.19% from its 52-week high price of $1.48 and is indicating a premium of 72.62% from its 52-week low price of $0.23. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.25 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 196.51K if we extend that period to 3-months.
Know Labs Inc (AMEX:KNW) trade information
Upright in the green during last session for gaining 7.72%, in the last five days KNW remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 03/01/24 when the stock touched $0.84 price level, adding 4.18% to its value on the day. Know Labs Inc’s shares saw a change of 65.50% in year-to-date performance and have moved 74.77% in past 5-day. Know Labs Inc (AMEX:KNW) showed a performance of 73.91% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 0.23 million shares which calculate 1.9 days to cover the short interests.
Know Labs Inc (KNW) estimates and forecasts
Statistics highlight that Know Labs Inc is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added 13.84% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 82.50% while that of industry is 16.70. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2024.
Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -1.78% during past 5 years.
KNW Dividends
Know Labs Inc is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between May 13 and May 17 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.
Know Labs Inc (AMEX:KNW)’s Major holders
Insiders are in possession of 30.50% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 2.99 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 4.31%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 2.99% institutions for Know Labs Inc that are currently holding shares of the company. Fulcrum Capital LLC is the top institutional holder at KNW for having 0.23 million shares of worth $57957.0. And as of Sep 29, 2023, it was holding 0.53% of the company’s outstanding shares.
The second largest institutional holder is Vanguard Group Inc, which was holding about 0.23 million shares on Jun 29, 2023. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 0.52% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $0.23 million.
On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Bridgeway Funds Inc-Ultra Small Company Market Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Jun 29, 2023, the former fund manager was holding 0.2 million shares of worth $0.2 million or 0.45% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 100000.0 shares on Jun 29, 2023, making its stake of worth around $0.1 million in the company or a holder of 0.23% of company’s stock.