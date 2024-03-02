Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. Ltd (NASDAQ:IINN) Stock Boosted 60.38% So Far In 2024, What Analysts Expect Next?

In last trading session, Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. Ltd (NASDAQ:IINN) saw 0.54 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 2.23. Company’s recent per share price level of $1.70 trading at $0.08 or 4.94% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $26.61M. That closing price of IINN’s stock is at a discount of -46.47% from its 52-week high price of $2.49 and is indicating a premium of 55.29% from its 52-week low price of $0.76. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 1.15 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 1.73 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. Ltd (NASDAQ:IINN) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 4.94%, in the last five days IINN remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 03/01/24 when the stock touched $1.70 price level. Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. Ltd’s shares saw a change of 60.38% in year-to-date performance and have moved 41.67% in past 5-day. Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. Ltd (NASDAQ:IINN) showed a performance of 85.79% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 48670.0 shares which calculate 0.02 days to cover the short interests.