Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. Ltd (NASDAQ:IINN) Stock Boosted 60.38% So Far In 2024, What Analysts Expect Next?

In last trading session, Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. Ltd (NASDAQ:IINN) saw 0.54 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 2.23. Company’s recent per share price level of $1.70 trading at $0.08 or 4.94% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $26.61M. That closing price of IINN’s stock is at a discount of -46.47% from its 52-week high price of $2.49 and is indicating a premium of 55.29% from its 52-week low price of $0.76. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 1.15 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 1.73 million if we extend that period to 3-months.
Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. Ltd (NASDAQ:IINN) trade information
Upright in the green during last session for gaining 4.94%, in the last five days IINN remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 03/01/24 when the stock touched $1.70 price level. Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. Ltd’s shares saw a change of 60.38% in year-to-date performance and have moved 41.67% in past 5-day. Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. Ltd (NASDAQ:IINN) showed a performance of 85.79% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 48670.0 shares which calculate 0.02 days to cover the short interests.
Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. Ltd (IINN) estimates and forecasts
Statistics highlight that Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. Ltd is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added 14.86% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 26.32% while that of industry is 11.70. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2024.
IINN Dividends
Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. Ltd is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between March 18 and March 22 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.
Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. Ltd (NASDAQ:IINN)’s Major holders
Insiders are in possession of 9.97% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 11.49 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 12.76%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 11.49% institutions for Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. Ltd that are currently holding shares of the company. IEQ Capital, LLC is the top institutional holder at IINN for having 51949.0 shares of worth $77923.0. And as of Jun 29, 2023, it was holding 0.46% of the company’s outstanding shares.
The second largest institutional holder is Morgan Stanley, which was holding about 3999.0 shares on Jun 29, 2023. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 0.04% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $5998.0.