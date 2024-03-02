Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:INO) Jump 7.79%, More Rally Possible

In last trading session, Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:INO) saw 0.5 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.05. Company’s recent per share price level of $9.55 trading at $0.69 or 7.79% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $217.26M. That closing price of INO’s stock is at a discount of -69.63% from its 52-week high price of $16.20 and is indicating a premium of 59.27% from its 52-week low price of $3.89. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.43 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 417.17K if we extend that period to 3-months.

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 7.79%, in the last five days INO remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 03/01/24 when the stock touched $9.55 price level, adding 2.25% to its value on the day. Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc’s shares saw a change of 56.05% in year-to-date performance and have moved 21.27% in past 5-day. Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:INO) showed a performance of 77.18% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 1.74 million shares which calculate 3.86 days to cover the short interests.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc (INO) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added 76.85% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 56.16% while that of industry is 13.40. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2024. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 49.60% in the current quarter and calculating 56.80% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to fall -90.50% from the last financial year’s standing.

4 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $250k for the same. And 3 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $430k in the next quarter that will end on Mar 2024. Company posted $124k and $114k of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 101.60% while estimating it to be 277.20% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -1.47% during past 5 years. In 2024, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 56.62% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 41.50%.

INO Dividends

Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report on March 06 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:INO)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 1.59% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 19.01 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 19.32%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 19.01% institutions for Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc that are currently holding shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc is the top institutional holder at INO for having 20.07 million shares of worth $8.96 million. And as of Jun 29, 2023, it was holding 7.49% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Shaw D.E. & Co., Inc., which was holding about 7.6 million shares on Jun 29, 2023. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 2.84% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $3.39 million.

On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Horizon Fund-Strategic Small-Cap Equity Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Jun 29, 2023, the former fund manager was holding 8.26 million shares of worth $3.69 million or 3.08% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 4.06 million shares on Jun 29, 2023, making its stake of worth around $1.81 million in the company or a holder of 1.51% of company’s stock.