InflaRx N.V. (NASDAQ:IFRX) At $1.75: Does It Look Expensive?

In last trading session, InflaRx N.V. (NASDAQ:IFRX) saw 0.37 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.30. Company’s recent per share price level of $1.75 trading at -$0.03 or -1.69% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $103.04M. That closing price of IFRX’s stock is at a discount of -314.29% from its 52-week high price of $7.25 and is indicating a premium of 34.86% from its 52-week low price of $1.14. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.34 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 279.03K if we extend that period to 3-months.

Upright in the red during last session for losing -1.69%, in the last five days IFRX remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, 02/29/24 when the stock touched $1.75 price level, adding 8.85% to its value on the day. InflaRx N.V.’s shares saw a change of 7.36% in year-to-date performance and have moved 15.89% in past 5-day. InflaRx N.V. (NASDAQ:IFRX) showed a performance of 8.02% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 0.32 million shares which calculate 1.96 days to cover the short interests.

InflaRx N.V. (IFRX) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that InflaRx N.V. is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -57.42% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of -4.23% while that of industry is 13.40. Apart from that, the company came lowering its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2024. The company is estimating its revenue growth to decrease by -5.30% in the current quarter and calculating 22.20% increase in the next quarter.

4 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $1.41 million for the same. And 3 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $3.51 million in the next quarter that will end on Mar 2024.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 24.89% during past 5 years.

IFRX Dividends

InflaRx N.V. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between March 20 and March 25 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

InflaRx N.V. (NASDAQ:IFRX)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 12.04% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 29.18 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 33.17%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 29.18% institutions for InflaRx N.V. that are currently holding shares of the company. Suvretta Capital Management, LLC is the top institutional holder at IFRX for having 5.73 million shares of worth $25.57 million. And as of Jun 29, 2023, it was holding 12.83% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Tang Capital Management, LLC, which was holding about 2.9 million shares on Jun 29, 2023. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 6.49% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $12.93 million.

On the other hand, Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Raymond James SB-1 Equity ETF and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Aug 30, 2023, the former fund manager was holding 0.18 million shares of worth $0.69 million or 0.39% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 26327.0 shares on May 30, 2023, making its stake of worth around $0.11 million in the company or a holder of 0.06% of company’s stock.