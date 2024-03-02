Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) At $3.87: What To Do?

In last trading session, Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) saw 0.31 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.70. Company’s recent per share price level of $3.87 trading at $0.04 or 1.04% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $254.80M. That closing price of ILPT’s stock is at a discount of -26.1% from its 52-week high price of $4.88 and is indicating a premium of 57.62% from its 52-week low price of $1.64. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.5 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 476.09K if we extend that period to 3-months.

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 1.04%, in the last five days ILPT remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Monday, 02/26/24 when the stock touched $3.87 price level, adding 3.97% to its value on the day. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust’s shares saw a change of -17.66% in year-to-date performance and have moved -3.01% in past 5-day. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) showed a performance of -2.76% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 0.57 million shares which calculate 1.58 days to cover the short interests.

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (ILPT) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Industrial Logistics Properties Trust is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -4.21% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 18.75% while that of industry is -3.00. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2024. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 12.70% from the last financial year’s standing.

4 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $108.68 million for the same. And 3 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $108.89 million in the next quarter that will end on Dec 2023. Company posted $105.79 million and $106.34 million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 2.70% while estimating it to be 2.40% for the next quarter.

ILPT Dividends

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between April 23 and April 29 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 11.62% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 51.67 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 58.46%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 51.67% institutions for Industrial Logistics Properties Trust that are currently holding shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc is the top institutional holder at ILPT for having 5.87 million shares of worth $22.7 million. And as of Dec 30, 2023, it was holding 8.91% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Nantahala Capital Management, LLC, which was holding about 3.99 million shares on Dec 30, 2023. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 6.05% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $15.42 million.

On the other hand, Vanguard Specialized-Real Estate Index Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Oct 30, 2023, the former fund manager was holding 2.44 million shares of worth $9.43 million or 3.70% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 2.14 million shares on Sep 29, 2023, making its stake of worth around $8.26 million in the company or a holder of 3.24% of company’s stock.