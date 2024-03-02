Imperial Petroleum Inc (NASDAQ:IMPP) At $3.03: What To Do?

In last trading session, Imperial Petroleum Inc (NASDAQ:IMPP) saw 0.4 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.20. Company’s recent per share price level of $3.03 trading at -$0.1 or -3.19% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $51.78M. That closing price of IMPP’s stock is at a discount of -49.5% from its 52-week high price of $4.53 and is indicating a premium of 61.06% from its 52-week low price of $1.18. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.41 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 692.55K if we extend that period to 3-months.

Imperial Petroleum Inc (NASDAQ:IMPP) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -3.19%, in the last five days IMPP remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, 02/29/24 when the stock touched $3.03 price level, adding 9.01% to its value on the day. Imperial Petroleum Inc’s shares saw a change of 14.77% in year-to-date performance and have moved 5.57% in past 5-day. Imperial Petroleum Inc (NASDAQ:IMPP) showed a performance of -10.88% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 4.39 million shares which calculate 6.96 days to cover the short interests.