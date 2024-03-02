How To Know If Tuya Inc ADR (NYSE:TUYA) Is Expensive At $1.88.

In last trading session, Tuya Inc ADR (NYSE:TUYA) saw 0.77 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0.34. Company’s recent per share price level of $1.88 trading at -$0.09 or -4.57% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $890.27M. That closing price of TUYA’s stock is at a discount of -32.98% from its 52-week high price of $2.50 and is indicating a premium of 34.57% from its 52-week low price of $1.23. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.41 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 407.19K if we extend that period to 3-months.

Upright in the red during last session for losing -4.57%, in the last five days TUYA remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Wednesday, 02/28/24 when the stock touched $1.88 price level, adding 13.76% to its value on the day. Tuya Inc ADR’s shares saw a change of -18.26% in year-to-date performance and have moved 6.21% in past 5-day. Tuya Inc ADR (NYSE:TUYA) showed a performance of 2.73% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 1.15 million shares which calculate 5.56 days to cover the short interests.

Tuya Inc ADR (TUYA) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Tuya Inc ADR is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added 8.05% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 66.67% while that of industry is 23.30. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2024. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 14.50% from the last financial year’s standing.

1 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $52.96 million for the same. And 1 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $64.64 million in the next quarter that will end on Jun 2024. Company posted $47.48 million and $57 million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 11.50% while estimating it to be 13.40% for the next quarter.

In 2024, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -33.33% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of -1.30%.

TUYA Dividends

Tuya Inc ADR is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report on February 27 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Tuya Inc ADR (NYSE:TUYA)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 24.66% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 6.86 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 9.10%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 6.86% institutions for Tuya Inc ADR that are currently holding shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc is the top institutional holder at TUYA for having 8.55 million shares of worth $16.16 million. And as of Jun 29, 2023, it was holding 1.69% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is NEA Management Company, LLC, which was holding about 4.93 million shares on Jun 29, 2023. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 0.98% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $9.33 million.

On the other hand, Vanguard International Stock Index-Emerging Markets Stk and Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Jul 30, 2023, the former fund manager was holding 3.18 million shares of worth $5.08 million or 0.63% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 3.01 million shares on Jul 30, 2023, making its stake of worth around $4.81 million in the company or a holder of 0.60% of company’s stock.