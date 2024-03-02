How To Know If Tourmaline Bio Inc (NASDAQ:TRML) Is Expensive At $42.59.

In last trading session, Tourmaline Bio Inc (NASDAQ:TRML) saw 0.34 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 2.47. Company’s recent per share price level of $42.59 trading at $3.77 or 9.71% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $1.09B. That closing price of TRML’s stock is at a discount of -1.76% from its 52-week high price of $43.34 and is indicating a premium of 78.45% from its 52-week low price of $9.18. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.23 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 216.17K if we extend that period to 3-months.

Tourmaline Bio Inc (NASDAQ:TRML) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 9.71%, in the last five days TRML remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 03/01/24 when the stock touched $42.59 price level, adding 0.65% to its value on the day. Tourmaline Bio Inc’s shares saw a change of 62.68% in year-to-date performance and have moved 16.14% in past 5-day. Tourmaline Bio Inc (NASDAQ:TRML) showed a performance of 27.55% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 0.68 million shares which calculate 2.46 days to cover the short interests.