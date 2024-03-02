How To Know If Tourmaline Bio Inc (NASDAQ:TRML) Is Expensive At $42.59.

In last trading session, Tourmaline Bio Inc (NASDAQ:TRML) saw 0.34 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 2.47. Company’s recent per share price level of $42.59 trading at $3.77 or 9.71% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $1.09B. That closing price of TRML’s stock is at a discount of -1.76% from its 52-week high price of $43.34 and is indicating a premium of 78.45% from its 52-week low price of $9.18. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.23 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 216.17K if we extend that period to 3-months.
Tourmaline Bio Inc (NASDAQ:TRML) trade information
Upright in the green during last session for gaining 9.71%, in the last five days TRML remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 03/01/24 when the stock touched $42.59 price level, adding 0.65% to its value on the day. Tourmaline Bio Inc’s shares saw a change of 62.68% in year-to-date performance and have moved 16.14% in past 5-day. Tourmaline Bio Inc (NASDAQ:TRML) showed a performance of 27.55% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 0.68 million shares which calculate 2.46 days to cover the short interests.
Tourmaline Bio Inc (TRML) estimates and forecasts
Statistics highlight that Tourmaline Bio Inc is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added 50.49% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 81.79% while that of industry is 12.00. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2024.
TRML Dividends
Tourmaline Bio Inc is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report in April and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.
Tourmaline Bio Inc (NASDAQ:TRML)’s Major holders
Insiders are in possession of 14.25% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 55.88 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 65.17%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 55.88% institutions for Tourmaline Bio Inc that are currently holding shares of the company.