How To Know If TOP Financial Group Limited (NASDAQ:TOP) Is Expensive At $2.70.

In last trading session, TOP Financial Group Limited (NASDAQ:TOP) saw 0.38 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring -2.37. Company’s recent per share price level of $2.70 trading at -$0.01 or -0.37% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $99.95M. That closing price of TOP’s stock is at a discount of -9397.78% from its 52-week high price of $256.44 and is indicating a premium of 2.59% from its 52-week low price of $2.63. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.62 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 1.53 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

TOP Financial Group Limited (NASDAQ:TOP) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -0.37%, in the last five days TOP remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Monday, 02/26/24 when the stock touched $2.70 price level, adding 7.22% to its value on the day. TOP Financial Group Limited’s shares saw a change of -28.57% in year-to-date performance and have moved -2.88% in past 5-day. TOP Financial Group Limited (NASDAQ:TOP) showed a performance of -13.18% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 0.65 million shares which calculate 0.17 days to cover the short interests.