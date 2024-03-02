How To Know If Skeena Resources Ltd (NYSE:SKE) Is Expensive At $4.02.

In last trading session, Skeena Resources Ltd (NYSE:SKE) saw 0.32 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.71. Company’s recent per share price level of $4.02 trading at $0.36 or 9.84% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $352.55M. That closing price of SKE’s stock is at a discount of -90.3% from its 52-week high price of $7.65 and is indicating a premium of 24.13% from its 52-week low price of $3.05. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.19 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 198.77K if we extend that period to 3-months.
Skeena Resources Ltd (NYSE:SKE) trade information
Upright in the green during last session for gaining 9.84%, in the last five days SKE remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 03/01/24 when the stock touched $4.02 price level, adding 0.25% to its value on the day. Skeena Resources Ltd’s shares saw a change of -17.62% in year-to-date performance and have moved 13.88% in past 5-day. Skeena Resources Ltd (NYSE:SKE) showed a performance of -11.84% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 2.66 million shares which calculate 12.61 days to cover the short interests.
We've uncovered THE ONE small-cap uranium stock that has unearthed a near-surface, high-grade uranium discovery in the Saudi Arabia of Uranium — Canada's prolific Athabasca Basin. Best of all, this small-cap uranium stock is currently flying just below Wall Street's radar… giving you the early-entry opportunity around US$0.30 per share. But that won't last long. Drills are turning right now with results set to be released to the market very, very soon.
Learn all about it in this brand new FREE online report.
Sponsored
Skeena Resources Ltd (SKE) estimates and forecasts
Statistics highlight that Skeena Resources Ltd is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -19.92% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 26.92% while that of industry is -16.90. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2024.
Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -14.50% during past 5 years.
SKE Dividends
Skeena Resources Ltd is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report in April and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.
Skeena Resources Ltd (NYSE:SKE)’s Major holders
Insiders are in possession of 2.00% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 66.55 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 67.90%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 66.55% institutions for Skeena Resources Ltd that are currently holding shares of the company. Van Eck Associates Corporation is the top institutional holder at SKE for having 4.69 million shares of worth $22.67 million. And as of Jun 29, 2023, it was holding 5.31% of the company’s outstanding shares.
The second largest institutional holder is 1832 Asset Management L.P., which was holding about 3.83 million shares on Jun 29, 2023. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 4.33% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $18.47 million.
On the other hand, Fidelity Select Portfolios – Gold and VanEck ETF Trust-VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Aug 30, 2023, the former fund manager was holding 3.5 million shares of worth $17.25 million or 3.96% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 3.08 million shares on Sep 29, 2023, making its stake of worth around $14.18 million in the company or a holder of 3.49% of company’s stock.