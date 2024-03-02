How To Know If Skeena Resources Ltd (NYSE:SKE) Is Expensive At $4.02.

In last trading session, Skeena Resources Ltd (NYSE:SKE) saw 0.32 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.71. Company’s recent per share price level of $4.02 trading at $0.36 or 9.84% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $352.55M. That closing price of SKE’s stock is at a discount of -90.3% from its 52-week high price of $7.65 and is indicating a premium of 24.13% from its 52-week low price of $3.05. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.19 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 198.77K if we extend that period to 3-months.

Skeena Resources Ltd (NYSE:SKE) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 9.84%, in the last five days SKE remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 03/01/24 when the stock touched $4.02 price level, adding 0.25% to its value on the day. Skeena Resources Ltd’s shares saw a change of -17.62% in year-to-date performance and have moved 13.88% in past 5-day. Skeena Resources Ltd (NYSE:SKE) showed a performance of -11.84% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 2.66 million shares which calculate 12.61 days to cover the short interests.