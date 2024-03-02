How To Know If Pyxis Oncology Inc (NASDAQ:PYXS) Is Expensive At $6.59.

In last trading session, Pyxis Oncology Inc (NASDAQ:PYXS) saw 0.68 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.63. Company’s recent per share price level of $6.59 trading at $0.23 or 3.62% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $291.87M. That closing price of PYXS’s stock is at a discount of -5.01% from its 52-week high price of $6.92 and is indicating a premium of 79.51% from its 52-week low price of $1.35.

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 3.62%, in the last five days PYXS remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Tuesday, 02/27/24 when the stock touched $6.59 price level, adding 3.8% to its value on the day. Pyxis Oncology Inc’s shares saw a change of 266.11% in year-to-date performance and have moved 35.60% in past 5-day. Pyxis Oncology Inc (NASDAQ:PYXS) showed a performance of 72.97% in past 30-days.

Pyxis Oncology Inc (PYXS) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Pyxis Oncology Inc is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added 212.32% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 46.85% while that of industry is 12.00. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2024. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 53.50% in the current quarter and calculating 38.20% increase in the next quarter.

6 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $170k for the same. And 3 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $170k in the next quarter that will end on Mar 2024.

In 2024, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 46.35% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 34.60%.

PYXS Dividends

Pyxis Oncology Inc is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between March 22 and March 26 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Pyxis Oncology Inc (NASDAQ:PYXS)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 28.90% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 29.59 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 41.62%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 29.59% institutions for Pyxis Oncology Inc that are currently holding shares of the company. Laurion Capital Management, LP is the top institutional holder at PYXS for having 3.17 million shares of worth $8.12 million. And as of Jun 29, 2023, it was holding 8.02% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Tang Capital Management, LLC, which was holding about 1.79 million shares on Jun 29, 2023. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 4.52% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $4.58 million.

On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Tekla Healthcare Investors are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Jun 29, 2023, the former fund manager was holding 0.75 million shares of worth $1.92 million or 1.89% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 0.48 million shares on Jun 29, 2023, making its stake of worth around $1.23 million in the company or a holder of 1.22% of company’s stock.