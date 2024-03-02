How To Know If ParaZero Technologies Ltd (NASDAQ:PRZO) Is Expensive At $0.75.

In last trading session, ParaZero Technologies Ltd (NASDAQ:PRZO) saw 0.32 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $0.75 trading at $0.03 or 4.09% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $2.68M. That closing price of PRZO’s stock is at a discount of -453.33% from its 52-week high price of $4.15 and is indicating a premium of 25.33% from its 52-week low price of $0.56. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.53 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 3.84 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

ParaZero Technologies Ltd (NASDAQ:PRZO) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 4.09%, in the last five days PRZO remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Tuesday, 02/27/24 when the stock touched $0.75 price level, adding 7.41% to its value on the day. ParaZero Technologies Ltd’s shares saw a change of 4.81% in year-to-date performance and have moved 5.87% in past 5-day. ParaZero Technologies Ltd (NASDAQ:PRZO) showed a performance of 1.89% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 0.3 million shares which calculate 0.19 days to cover the short interests.