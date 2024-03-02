How To Know If Omeros Corporation (NASDAQ:OMER) Is Expensive At $4.78.

In last trading session, Omeros Corporation (NASDAQ:OMER) saw 0.44 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.37. Company’s recent per share price level of $4.78 trading at $0.28 or 6.22% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $300.52M. That closing price of OMER’s stock is at a discount of -63.18% from its 52-week high price of $7.80 and is indicating a premium of 80.75% from its 52-week low price of $0.92. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.64 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 742.87K if we extend that period to 3-months.

Omeros Corporation (NASDAQ:OMER) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 6.22%, in the last five days OMER remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 03/01/24 when the stock touched $4.78 price level, adding 1.24% to its value on the day. Omeros Corporation’s shares saw a change of 46.18% in year-to-date performance and have moved 16.02% in past 5-day. Omeros Corporation (NASDAQ:OMER) showed a performance of 47.53% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 13.83 million shares which calculate 19.28 days to cover the short interests.