How To Know If Omeros Corporation (NASDAQ:OMER) Is Expensive At $4.78.

In last trading session, Omeros Corporation (NASDAQ:OMER) saw 0.44 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.37. Company’s recent per share price level of $4.78 trading at $0.28 or 6.22% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $300.52M. That closing price of OMER’s stock is at a discount of -63.18% from its 52-week high price of $7.80 and is indicating a premium of 80.75% from its 52-week low price of $0.92. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.64 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 742.87K if we extend that period to 3-months.
Omeros Corporation (NASDAQ:OMER) trade information
Upright in the green during last session for gaining 6.22%, in the last five days OMER remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 03/01/24 when the stock touched $4.78 price level, adding 1.24% to its value on the day. Omeros Corporation’s shares saw a change of 46.18% in year-to-date performance and have moved 16.02% in past 5-day. Omeros Corporation (NASDAQ:OMER) showed a performance of 47.53% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 13.83 million shares which calculate 19.28 days to cover the short interests.
Omeros Corporation (OMER) estimates and forecasts
Statistics highlight that Omeros Corporation is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added 30.96% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 16.97% while that of industry is 20.10. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2024.
OMER Dividends
Omeros Corporation is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between March 11 and March 15 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.
Omeros Corporation (NASDAQ:OMER)’s Major holders
Insiders are in possession of 4.04% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 39.86 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 41.54%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 39.86% institutions for Omeros Corporation that are currently holding shares of the company. Ingalls & Snyder is the top institutional holder at OMER for having 4.66 million shares of worth $25.33 million. And as of Jun 29, 2023, it was holding 7.41% of the company’s outstanding shares.
The second largest institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., which was holding about 4.15 million shares on Jun 29, 2023. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 6.61% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $22.6 million.
On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Jun 29, 2023, the former fund manager was holding 1.82 million shares of worth $9.91 million or 2.90% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 1.35 million shares on Aug 30, 2023, making its stake of worth around $4.68 million in the company or a holder of 2.15% of company’s stock.