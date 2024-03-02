How To Know If Longboard Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:LBPH) Is Expensive At $21.34.

In last trading session, Longboard Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:LBPH) saw 0.38 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.29. Company’s recent per share price level of $21.34 trading at -$0.84 or -3.79% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $754.58M. That closing price of LBPH’s stock is at a discount of -31.91% from its 52-week high price of $28.15 and is indicating a premium of 83.13% from its 52-week low price of $3.60. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.77 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 1.39 million if we extend that period to 3-months.
Longboard Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:LBPH) trade information
Upright in the red during last session for losing -3.79%, in the last five days LBPH remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, 02/29/24 when the stock touched $21.34 price level, adding 12.9% to its value on the day. Longboard Pharmaceuticals Inc’s shares saw a change of 253.90% in year-to-date performance and have moved -5.03% in past 5-day. Longboard Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:LBPH) showed a performance of 0.47% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 3.18 million shares which calculate 4.32 days to cover the short interests.
Longboard Pharmaceuticals Inc (LBPH) estimates and forecasts
Statistics highlight that Longboard Pharmaceuticals Inc is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added 261.69% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 8.20% while that of industry is 13.40. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2024. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 9.10% in the current quarter and calculating 8.90% increase in the next quarter.
LBPH Dividends
Longboard Pharmaceuticals Inc is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between March 01 and March 04 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.
Longboard Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:LBPH)’s Major holders
Insiders are in possession of 1.21% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 65.83 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 66.64%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 65.83% institutions for Longboard Pharmaceuticals Inc that are currently holding shares of the company. FMR, LLC is the top institutional holder at LBPH for having 2.57 million shares of worth $18.86 million. And as of Jun 29, 2023, it was holding 12.50% of the company’s outstanding shares.
The second largest institutional holder is Cormorant Asset Management, LP, which was holding about 2.35 million shares on Jun 29, 2023. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 11.45% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $17.27 million.
On the other hand, Fidelity Advisor Biotechnology Fund and Price (T.Rowe) New Horizons Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Jul 30, 2023, the former fund manager was holding 0.97 million shares of worth $6.98 million or 4.71% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 0.77 million shares on Jun 29, 2023, making its stake of worth around $5.62 million in the company or a holder of 3.73% of company’s stock.