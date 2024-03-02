How To Know If Longboard Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:LBPH) Is Expensive At $21.34.

In last trading session, Longboard Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:LBPH) saw 0.38 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.29. Company’s recent per share price level of $21.34 trading at -$0.84 or -3.79% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $754.58M. That closing price of LBPH’s stock is at a discount of -31.91% from its 52-week high price of $28.15 and is indicating a premium of 83.13% from its 52-week low price of $3.60. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.77 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 1.39 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Longboard Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:LBPH) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -3.79%, in the last five days LBPH remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, 02/29/24 when the stock touched $21.34 price level, adding 12.9% to its value on the day. Longboard Pharmaceuticals Inc’s shares saw a change of 253.90% in year-to-date performance and have moved -5.03% in past 5-day. Longboard Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:LBPH) showed a performance of 0.47% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 3.18 million shares which calculate 4.32 days to cover the short interests.