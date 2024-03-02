How To Know If IO Biotech Inc (NASDAQ:IOBT) Is Expensive At $1.76.

In last trading session, IO Biotech Inc (NASDAQ:IOBT) saw 0.48 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0.47. Company’s recent per share price level of $1.76 trading at $0.16 or 10.00% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $115.95M. That closing price of IOBT’s stock is at a discount of -52.27% from its 52-week high price of $2.68 and is indicating a premium of 53.41% from its 52-week low price of $0.82. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.12 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 148.08K if we extend that period to 3-months.
IO Biotech Inc (NASDAQ:IOBT) trade information
Upright in the green during last session for gaining 10.00%, in the last five days IOBT remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 03/01/24 when the stock touched $1.76 price level, adding 4.86% to its value on the day. IO Biotech Inc’s shares saw a change of -6.38% in year-to-date performance and have moved 16.56% in past 5-day. IO Biotech Inc (NASDAQ:IOBT) showed a performance of 1.15% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 49200.0 shares which calculate 0.23 days to cover the short interests.
IO Biotech Inc (IOBT) estimates and forecasts
Statistics highlight that IO Biotech Inc is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -6.88% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 20.16% while that of industry is 13.40. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2024. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 44.30% in the current quarter and calculating 39.00% increase in the next quarter.
IOBT Dividends
IO Biotech Inc is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report in April and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.
IO Biotech Inc (NASDAQ:IOBT)’s Major holders
Insiders are in possession of 2.94% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 81.14 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 83.60%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 81.14% institutions for IO Biotech Inc that are currently holding shares of the company. Novo Holdings A/S is the top institutional holder at IOBT for having 3.28 million shares of worth $6.41 million. And as of Jun 29, 2023, it was holding 4.98% of the company’s outstanding shares.
The second largest institutional holder is Vivo Capital, LLC, which was holding about 3.02 million shares on Jun 29, 2023. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 4.58% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $5.9 million.
On the other hand, Bridgeway Funds Inc-Ultra Small Company Market Fund and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Jun 29, 2023, the former fund manager was holding 0.13 million shares of worth $0.26 million or 0.20% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 12730.0 shares on May 30, 2023, making its stake of worth around $26478.0 in the company or a holder of 0.02% of company’s stock.