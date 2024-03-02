How To Know If IO Biotech Inc (NASDAQ:IOBT) Is Expensive At $1.76.

In last trading session, IO Biotech Inc (NASDAQ:IOBT) saw 0.48 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0.47. Company’s recent per share price level of $1.76 trading at $0.16 or 10.00% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $115.95M. That closing price of IOBT’s stock is at a discount of -52.27% from its 52-week high price of $2.68 and is indicating a premium of 53.41% from its 52-week low price of $0.82. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.12 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 148.08K if we extend that period to 3-months.

IO Biotech Inc (NASDAQ:IOBT) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 10.00%, in the last five days IOBT remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 03/01/24 when the stock touched $1.76 price level, adding 4.86% to its value on the day. IO Biotech Inc’s shares saw a change of -6.38% in year-to-date performance and have moved 16.56% in past 5-day. IO Biotech Inc (NASDAQ:IOBT) showed a performance of 1.15% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 49200.0 shares which calculate 0.23 days to cover the short interests.